OMJOOS Unveils Cold-Pressed Sugarcane Juice
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, India - OMJOOS, a leading name in cold-pressed, preservative-free juices, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest offering: Cold-Pressed Sugarcane Juice - a traditional favourite made cleaner, safer, and healthier for modern lifestyles.
Rooted in Indian tradition and reimagined through OMJOOS's signature cold-pressed process, the new Sugarcane Juice is pure, raw and delicious, with no added sugar, no preservatives, and no heat treatment. It captures the nostalgic flavour of fresh and sustainably grown sugarcane in a more hygienic and nutrient-rich form.
“We're proud to bring back a time-honoured classic in a format that meets today's health-conscious preferences. Our Sugarcane Juice is refreshing, hydrating, and the perfect companion for warm weather,” said a representative from OMJOOS.
Why Sugarcane Juice?
Long cherished across India for its sweet taste and cooling properties, sugarcane juice also boasts numerous health benefits:
.Natural Coolant: It has high water content and the presence of electrolytes and natural sugars, which contribute to its refreshing and hydrating properties, especially in hot weather.
.Instant Natural Energy: Packed with natural sugars that are easily absorbed, it's a great caffeine-free energy boost.
.Supports Liver Health: Traditionally used in Ayurvedic practices for liver support and recovery.
.Boosts Immunity: Rich in antioxidants, iron, magnesium, and essential minerals.
.Promotes Radiant Skin: Contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that support clearer, healthier skin.
Cold-Pressed for Maximum Freshness
OMJOOS's cold-pressed method ensures that the juice retains its natural nutrients and flavour without exposure to heat. Every bottle is made with care, maintaining high hygiene standards and delivered fresh to your doorstep across Delhi NCR.
This launch comes as part of OMJOOS's continued mission to offer natural, fresh, honest, and health-forward beverages that bring people closer to nature - one sip at a time.
Available Now Across Delhi NCR
The Cold-Pressed Sugarcane Juice is now available for individual and bulk orders. Perfect for homes, offices, summer events, or corporate gifting, OMJOOS makes it easy to stay hydrated and energised with a naturally sweet and nourishing drink. At present, it is available in four different sizes: 200ml, 250ml, 500ml, and 1ltr, and people can buy it directly from the website.
For bulk enquiries or customised requirements, customers are encouraged to contact the OMJOOS team directly.
About OMJOOS
OMJOOS, a fresh cold-pressed juice production brand based in Noida, is accomplishing its mission of bringing healthy lifestyle changes to each one of its customers by delivering a range of pure, fresh, and 100% natural cold-pressed juices straight to their doorsteps in Delhi/NCR.
For Further Enquiries, Contact Us Here:
Twinkle Gurubuxani
More Orgo Private Limited
D-108 1st Floor, Sector 2, Noida-201301
Tel: +91- 9999060475
Email: ...
Website: />
Company :-More Orgo Private Limited
User :- Pallavi Jha
Email :...Url :-
