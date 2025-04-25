403
Bugraptors Successfully Launches Chandigarh's Inaugural Browserstack Meetup For QA Professionals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BugRaptors, a renowned worldwide software testing company that offers complete QA testing services, has reached a key milestone by successfully arranging and hosting the first BrowserStack Meetup in Chandigarh. The event brought a large number of QA experts and cybersecurity enthusiasts, all eager to learn about the vital areas of penetration and performance testing.
Event Overview and BugRaptors' Role
BugRaptors, known for its commitment to industry progress, partnered with BrowserStack, a leading cloud-based testing platform, to host a meetup focused on application performance enhancement and practical cybersecurity insights. The event featured engaging workshops that captivated the audience.
Session 1: Untangling Performance Testing Complexities with JMeter
Parteek Goel, a performance testing expert, led a hands-on session on JMeter, covering load, stress, and spike testing. He guided attendees through JMeter's setup and interface, demonstrating efficient test plan development.
Attendees saw a live JMeter demo on web app testing and multi-user simulation. Parteek highlighted test analysis, bottleneck detection, and report interpretation. He also shared best practices for test case creation, realistic load patterns, and server monitoring.
Session 2: Penetration Testing and Strengthening Cyber Defence
Cybersecurity expert Tushar Kashyap led a session on penetration testing, explaining its role in simulating real-world cyber-attacks to detect system weaknesses. He stressed the importance of compliance with PCI DSS and GDPR and detailed key testing phases, from information gathering and scanning to exploitation and reporting.
Tushar emphasized both ethical practices and making useful findings from penetration testing activities. He examined recent testing complexities and the latest tech patterns, including false positives, alongside new digital trends, including penetration testing with AI solutions, while emphasizing the rising requirement for IoT security measures.
Event Success and Feedback
The meetup achieved remarkable success through high energy levels, important knowledge sharing, and important networking chances. Participants praised the event's structure, expert speakers, and relevant content. The enthusiastic atmosphere reflected attendees' eagerness to learn and build professional connections.
BugRaptors' Commitment and Future Outlook
"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our inaugural BrowserStack Meetup in Chandigarh," said Yashu Kapila, CEO of BugRaptors. "This event reaffirms our commitment to empowering QA professionals with the latest skills in penetration and performance testing. By fostering collaboration, we aim to elevate software quality and cybersecurity standards."
With expertise in full QA testing, including AI-driven solutions, BugRaptors actively participates in industry events to drive learning and development. The company plans to continue hosting impactful meetups to promote excellence in software testing.
