MFA Ukraine Warns Against Foreign Troop Participation In May 9 Parade In Moscow

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign military personnel considering participation in the May 9 parade in Moscow should be aware that they might be marching alongside individuals responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this at a briefing on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Tykhyi, the ministry considers that the Russian troops marching on Red Square this year have no genuine connection to the victory over Nazism - and, in fact, many of them are likely complicit in war crimes committed during Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"Any foreign military planning to take part in this parade should understand they will quite likely be marching side by side with individuals who have committed war crimes in Ukraine. In our view, this event has nothing to do with honoring the legacy of those who defeated Nazism - and that legacy belongs not only to Russia," Tykhyi said.

Merz preparing for trip to Ukraine on May 9 – media

He emphasized Ukraine's significant role and sacrifices during World War II, calling any attempt to downplay Ukraine's contribution a cynical manipulation and a distortion of historical truth.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he intends to attend Vladimir Putin's Victory Day parade in Moscow, despite "significant pressure" from the European Union urging him to reconsider.