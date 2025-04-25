Ukraine Views Signals From U.S. About Possible Withdrawal From Talks As Communication Strategy MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine views signals from Washington regarding a possible withdrawal from the peace process as part of a communication strategy and an attempt to stimulate negotiations.

This was stated by MFA Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, according to a correspondent from Ukrinform.

“We have seen public comments and signals, including those from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We believe this is part of a communication strategy - that is, by publicly sending such signals, the American side is trying to stimulate the peace process and accelerate it in this way,” Tykhyi said.

The Spokesperson noted that Kyiv has not, as of now, received any official diplomatic information, correspondence, or notes via closed channels indicating preparations for a U.S. withdrawal from the peace process.

“We are not dramatizing these signals. We understand that complex work is underway. The public signals you hear are just the tip of the iceberg - there is diplomacy happening behind the scenes, and unfortunately, part of that diplomacy is indeed confidential,” the diplomat added.

He assured that Ukraine remains committed to its principled positions in the negotiations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that in the coming days it is necessary to determine whether“peace is possible” in Ukraine, emphasizing that if not, the United States has other priorities.

Earlier, Heorhii Tykhyi had assured that Ukraine would never change its position regarding the country's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.