Ukraine Views Signals From U.S. About Possible Withdrawal From Talks As Communication Strategy MFA
This was stated by MFA Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, according to a correspondent from Ukrinform.
“We have seen public comments and signals, including those from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We believe this is part of a communication strategy - that is, by publicly sending such signals, the American side is trying to stimulate the peace process and accelerate it in this way,” Tykhyi said.
The Spokesperson noted that Kyiv has not, as of now, received any official diplomatic information, correspondence, or notes via closed channels indicating preparations for a U.S. withdrawal from the peace process.
“We are not dramatizing these signals. We understand that complex work is underway. The public signals you hear are just the tip of the iceberg - there is diplomacy happening behind the scenes, and unfortunately, part of that diplomacy is indeed confidential,” the diplomat added.
He assured that Ukraine remains committed to its principled positions in the negotiations.Read also: MFA Ukraine warns against foreign troop participation in May 9 parade in Mosco
As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that in the coming days it is necessary to determine whether“peace is possible” in Ukraine, emphasizing that if not, the United States has other priorities.
Earlier, Heorhii Tykhyi had assured that Ukraine would never change its position regarding the country's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment