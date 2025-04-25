Ukraine Working On Further Contacts With U.S. At Various Levels MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is working on further contacts with the United States at various levels and expects them to take place in the near future.

This was stated by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, during a briefing on Friday, April 25, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The MFA Spokesperson noted that a meeting had taken place in London between the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. Special Envoy, General Keith Kellogg.

“As of now, we are working on further contacts between Ukraine and the United States at various levels. We expect these contacts to happen, because it is important at this moment to maintain this dialogue - to exchange positions and opinions diplomatically, behind closed doors, rather than through the media,” said Tykhyi.

Ukraine views signals from U.S. about possible withdrawal from talks as communication strategy –

The MFA Spokesperson emphasized that what is currently happening is“difficult, detailed, complex, and tense diplomatic work,” most of which takes place out of the public eye -“and that is normal when it comes to complicated diplomatic tasks.”

In response to a follow-up question about the possibility of meetings with the American side in the Vatican, either bilaterally or in a broader format, Tykhyi stated that“a number of contacts at various levels are in progress, and we expect that these contacts will take place soon.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Vatican.