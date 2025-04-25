Ticket Prices For Historic UFC Fight Night In Baku Revealed

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Excitement is building as Azerbaijan prepares to host its very first UFC Fight Night tournament, Azernews reports.

The ticket prices for this highly anticipated event have officially been announced, inviting fans from near and far to witness a night of electrifying mixed martial arts action.

Tickets are now available for purchase, with prices ranging from 100 manat to an impressive 1,700 manat, varying according to the designated seating sectors within the venue. Fans can secure their spots online through the iTicket platform, where a detailed seating chart has been released, clearly outlining the different price tiers associated with each sector of the hall.

The UFC Fight Night is a collaborative effort between the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Ring. This partnership reflects the importance of the event, not only as a sports gathering but also as a cultural highlight for the country.

Adding to the excitement, several talented Azerbaijani fighters are set to showcase their skills in the octagon. Fans can look forward to Nazim Sadikhov facing off against Brazilian fighter Nicolas Motta, as well as Rafael Fiziyev competing against Chilean Ignacio Bahomendes.

There is still speculation surrounding the potential debut of Tofig Musayev at this event, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.

Scheduled to take place on June 21 of this year at the iconic Baku Crystal Hall, this landmark event is certain to leave a lasting mark on the local sports landscape.

With a rich history of combat sports and a passionate fan base, the inaugural UFC Fight Night in Azerbaijan promises to deliver a night filled with unforgettable moments, thrilling matchups, and a celebration of athleticism and determination.