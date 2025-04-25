Sol De Janeiro Expands Executive Team With Two Powerhouse Female Leaders To Support Next Phase Of Global Growth

Laurie Lovett joins as Chief People & Impact Officer; Elaine Paik appointed Chief Financial Officer, signaling Sol de Janeiro's continued investment in people, purpose, and performance.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the globally loved, fast-growing beauty brand known for its sensorial body care and bold Brazilian spirit, today announced two strategic executive hires to power its next stage of expansion. Laurie Lovett joins as Chief People & Impact Officer , and Elaine Paik as Chief Financial Officer , both reporting directly to CEO Heela Yang.

Together, these appointments mark a pivotal moment for Sol de Janeiro as it scales beyond its $1B milestone toward its next era, with people, culture, and operational excellence at the center.

"Sol de Janeiro was built on the belief that connection is powerful, and people are everything," said Heela Yang, Founder and CEO. "Laurie and Elaine are exceptional leaders with the vision, empathy, and rigor to help us grow with soul. Their deep expertise will shape how we scale; not just bigger, but better."

Laurie Lovett joins Sol de Janeiro as Chief People & Impact Officer , bringing with her a legendary track record in building people-powered companies. A former Global Chief People Officer at Nielsen and Verisk, and with a formative 20 years at Accenture, Laurie has shaped the culture of some of the world's most complex organizations with a clear belief that how you grow matters just as much as how fast. In addition to her executive role, she currently serves as an Independent Director at West Monroe, where she chairs the Compensation and Talent Committee.

At Sol de Janeiro, she'll lead Human Resources, Social Impact, and ESG, fueling the company's next chapter through bold talent strategy, inclusive leadership, and programs that reflect the connection, care, and global spirit at the heart of the brand.

Elaine Paik , a seasoned financial executive and former CFO of Impossible Foods and longtime Colgate-Palmolive leader, joins Sol de Janeiro to lead Finance, IT, and Legal . Known for driving strong governance, financial performance and global growth readiness, Paik will be instrumental in strengthening Sol de Janeiro's operational backbone as it accelerates across markets, categories, and channels.

Over the course of her career, Elaine has guided companies through moments of massive scale, complexity, and change, from managing multi-billion-dollar business units to building finance functions from the ground up in high-growth, mission-driven environments. At Impossible Foods, she brought financial discipline to a fast-paced innovation engine. At Juul Labs, she helped steer the company through rapid expansion and operational transformation. Earlier in her career, she spent over two decades at Colgate-Palmolive, where she held global leadership roles across finance and strategy, including M&A that shaped the company's entry into professional skincare.

With these appointments, 71% of Sol de Janeiro's C-Suite is made up of women , reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to building a company that mirrors the diverse, empowered community it serves.

Lovett and Paik join at a time of continued momentum for Sol de Janeiro, following a year of record growth, global expansion, and cult-favorite launches including expanding the viral Cheirosa Perfume Mist line. The brand is currently available in over 35 countries and remains a category leader in body care, fragrance, and wellness.

