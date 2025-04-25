Aura And Blue Star Families Host VIP Experience At Fenway Park For Military Kids In Celebration Of Month Of The Military Child

BOSTON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aura the leading AI-powered online safety solution, and Blue Star Families are proud to partner with the Boston Red Sox to host an unforgettable event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. Thirty military children and their families will step away from screen time and into a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Fenway Park - playing a friendly softball game on the field their Red Sox heroes call home, getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes stadium tour, and enjoying a meal in the historic Ford Clubhouse.

Aura and Blue Star Families partnered three years ago to tackle the unique digital safety challenges faced by military families. In parallel, Aura joined forces with the Boston Red Sox last year in a multi-year partnership aimed at bringing Boston families together safely, becoming the team's official Family Online Safety Partner. Together, these partnerships come to life in a special event at Fenway Park, honoring military kids who took Aura's new Balance Pledge. The pledge - launched alongside Aura's new AI tools for parents - encourages kids to reduce screen time by 50%, build stronger offline connections, and create lasting memories beyond the digital world.

"It's vital to give back and celebrate military kids and families, who not only face the challenges of frequent moves and deployments, but are also prime targets for online crime. We're proud to offer these kids a day of fun at Fenway Park - a chance to step away from their devices and support their mental and emotional well-being," said Charlie Moore, Aura's Chief Military Officer.

With 95% of teens owning smartphones, excessive screen time has been linked to increased mental health risks. "We're grateful for Aura's dedication to protecting military families from online crime while also making digital balance for kids a top priority," said Jeffrey Chin, Executive Director of Blue Star Families of New England.

Families are overwhelmed with technology, and Aura is dedicated to helping military families navigate these challenges by providing tools that prioritize digital safety and promote healthier tech habits.

To learn more about how Aura is helping families find digital balance and build healthier online habits, visit

About Aura:

Aura is one of the fastest-growing, AI-powered online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit .

About Blue Star Families:

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest chapter-based military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $200 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people each year. For more information, click here .

Blue Star Families of New England is the latest chapter for the growing presence for our national mission. Launched in July of 2022, the chapter serves the New England area where it is home to approximately 604,000+ active duty, reserve, or guard service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and veterans.

Media Contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE Aura

