Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Common Stock Dividend, And Announces Share Repurchase Program
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable loans, including fees
|
|
$ 97,031
|
|
$ 28,045
|
|
$ 97,903
|
Tax-exempt loans, including fees
|
|
46
|
|
-
|
|
37
|
Taxable securities
|
|
9,487
|
|
8,943
|
|
9,868
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
|
3,267
|
|
1,361
|
|
3,191
|
Other interest income
|
|
955
|
|
396
|
|
1,794
|
Total interest income
|
|
110,786
|
|
38,745
|
|
112,793
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
31,851
|
|
12,931
|
|
35,919
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
3,192
|
|
3,655
|
|
3,383
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
2,729
|
|
-
|
|
2,754
|
Other interest expense
|
|
27
|
|
28
|
|
27
|
Total interest expense
|
|
37,799
|
|
16,614
|
|
42,083
|
Net interest income
|
|
72,987
|
|
22,131
|
|
70,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale
|
|
900
|
|
(670)
|
|
960
|
Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
|
(399)
|
|
-
|
|
(127)
|
Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses
|
|
501
|
|
(670)
|
|
833
|
Net interest income after credit loss expense
|
|
72,486
|
|
22,801
|
|
69,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary and wealth management
|
|
2,443
|
|
1,419
|
|
2,429
|
Service charges and fees
|
|
2,089
|
|
1,606
|
|
4,447
|
Net gains on securities
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
744
|
Income from company-owned life insurance
|
|
1,193
|
|
547
|
|
1,887
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
4,297
|
|
682
|
|
2,284
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
10,023
|
|
4,254
|
|
11,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and wages
|
|
20,941
|
|
9,518
|
|
25,818
|
Pensions and other employee benefits
|
|
5,136
|
|
2,365
|
|
4,840
|
Occupancy
|
|
4,045
|
|
1,538
|
|
3,630
|
Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance
|
|
4,084
|
|
1,281
|
|
4,531
|
Other operating
|
|
15,458
|
|
6,463
|
|
22,591
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
49,664
|
|
21,165
|
|
61,410
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
32,845
|
|
5,890
|
|
20,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
5,644
|
|
678
|
|
465
|
Net income
|
|
27,201
|
|
5,212
|
|
19,793
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
225
|
|
-
|
|
225
|
Net income applicable to common shares
|
|
$ 26,976
|
|
$ 5,212
|
|
$ 19,568
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 63,294
|
|
$ 35,554
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
|
85,552
|
|
99,760
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
148,846
|
|
135,314
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
1,436,869
|
|
1,432,371
|
Restricted stock, at cost
|
|
35,112
|
|
33,559
|
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
1,302
|
|
2,331
|
Loans
|
|
5,647,507
|
|
5,672,236
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(67,753)
|
|
(68,040)
|
Net loans
|
|
5,579,754
|
|
5,604,196
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
2,625
|
|
2,783
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
132,289
|
|
132,270
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
34,481
|
|
34,454
|
Intangible assets
|
|
53,002
|
|
57,300
|
Goodwill
|
|
32,842
|
|
32,783
|
Company-owned life insurance
|
|
184,018
|
|
182,834
|
Other assets
|
|
196,950
|
|
161,990
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 7,838,090
|
|
$ 7,812,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ 1,382,427
|
|
$ 1,379,940
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
5,159,444
|
|
5,135,299
|
Total deposits
|
|
6,541,871
|
|
6,515,239
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
300,000
|
|
365,000
|
Subordinated debentures, net
|
|
96,212
|
|
94,872
|
Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
|
|
17,077
|
|
17,013
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
124,930
|
|
89,904
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
7,080,090
|
|
7,082,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock and surplus
|
|
10,413
|
|
10,413
|
Common stock
|
|
7,777
|
|
7,770
|
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
|
|
402,682
|
|
401,172
|
Retained earnings
|
|
452,736
|
|
434,106
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(88,024)
|
|
(95,720)
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(27,584)
|
|
(27,584)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
758,000
|
|
730,157
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 7,838,090
|
|
$ 7,812,185
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable loans
|
6.96 %
|
|
6.91 %
|
|
7.34 %
|
|
7.33 %
|
|
5.41 %
|
Tax-exempt loans
|
5.80
|
|
5.87
|
|
5.63
|
|
5.55
|
|
-
|
Total loans
|
6.96
|
|
6.91
|
|
7.34
|
|
7.33
|
|
5.41
|
Interest-earning deposits and
|
5.76
|
|
4.48
|
|
3.43
|
|
3.54
|
|
3.82
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
3.85
|
|
3.82
|
|
4.05
|
|
4.48
|
|
3.63
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
3.85
|
|
3.55
|
|
3.58
|
|
3.05
|
|
2.67
|
Total securities
|
3.85
|
|
3.75
|
|
3.91
|
|
4.05
|
|
3.43
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6.31 %
|
|
6.22 %
|
|
6.56 %
|
|
6.49 %
|
|
4.66 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
2.16 %
|
|
2.51 %
|
|
3.19 %
|
|
3.00 %
|
|
0.63 %
|
Money market & savings
|
2.02
|
|
1.60
|
|
1.43
|
|
1.53
|
|
1.97
|
Brokered CDs & time
|
3.85
|
|
4.55
|
|
4.82
|
|
4.55
|
|
4.12
|
Total interest-bearing
|
2.53
|
|
2.76
|
|
3.02
|
|
2.90
|
|
2.41
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
3.88
|
|
4.17
|
|
4.06
|
|
4.38
|
|
4.82
|
Subordinated debt
|
9.85
|
|
9.87
|
|
10.16
|
|
10.30
|
|
-
|
Total interest-bearing
|
2.76 %
|
|
2.98 %
|
|
3.21 %
|
|
3.14 %
|
|
2.71 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable-equivalent net
|
3.55
|
|
3.24
|
|
3.35
|
|
3.35
|
|
1.95
|
Benefit from use of non-
|
0.63
|
|
0.67
|
|
0.72
|
|
0.71
|
|
0.73
|
Taxable-equivalent net
|
4.18 %
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
2.68 %
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable loans
|
$ 5,651,937
|
|
$ 5,634,157
|
|
$ 5,621,531
|
|
$ 4,481,993
|
|
$ 2,085,826
|
Tax-exempt loans
|
4,057
|
|
3,115
|
|
4,310
|
|
3,041
|
|
-
|
Total loans
|
5,655,994
|
|
5,637,272
|
|
5,625,841
|
|
4,485,034
|
|
2,085,826
|
Interest-earning deposits and
|
40,757
|
|
152,537
|
|
175,265
|
|
94,765
|
|
41,692
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
1,039,391
|
|
1,031,024
|
|
996,749
|
|
988,492
|
|
989,875
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
435,789
|
|
452,937
|
|
440,781
|
|
426,092
|
|
259,699
|
Total securities
|
1,475,180
|
|
1,483,961
|
|
1,437,530
|
|
1,414,584
|
|
1,249,574
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 7,171,931
|
|
$ 7,273,770
|
|
$ 7,238,636
|
|
$ 5,994,383
|
|
$ 3,377,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 2,216,243
|
|
$ 2,560,445
|
|
$ 2,144,567
|
|
$ 1,587,914
|
|
$ 489,779
|
Money market & savings
|
1,633,307
|
|
1,366,276
|
|
1,725,387
|
|
1,480,985
|
|
922,732
|
Brokered CDs & time
|
1,253,841
|
|
1,247,900
|
|
1,328,076
|
|
1,141,758
|
|
745,945
|
Total interest-bearing
|
5,103,391
|
|
5,174,621
|
|
5,198,030
|
|
4,210,657
|
|
2,158,456
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
336,245
|
|
325,084
|
|
304,849
|
|
376,063
|
|
307,446
|
Subordinated debt
|
112,383
|
|
111,021
|
|
109,557
|
|
72,643
|
|
-
|
Total interest-bearing
|
$ 5,552,019
|
|
$ 5,610,726
|
|
$ 5,612,436
|
|
$ 4,659,363
|
|
$ 2,465,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 1,371,615
|
|
$ 1,411,202
|
|
$ 1,389,134
|
|
$ 1,207,443
|
|
$ 812,199
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share information
|
Basic earnings (loss)
|
$ 1.80
|
|
$ 1.31
|
|
$ 1.83
|
|
$ (1.41)
|
|
$ 0.70
|
Diluted earnings (loss)
|
1.80
|
|
1.30
|
|
1.82
|
|
(1.41)
|
|
0.69
|
Cash dividends
|
0.55
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.53
|
|
0.53
|
|
0.53
|
Book value
|
49.90
|
|
48.08
|
|
48.63
|
|
45.72
|
|
42.92
|
Tangible book value
|
44.17
|
|
42.06
|
|
42.32
|
|
39.11
|
|
42.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)
|
Assets
|
$ 7,838,090
|
|
$ 7,812,185
|
|
$ 7,864,913
|
|
$ 7,810,193
|
|
$ 3,696,390
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
7,171,931
|
|
7,273,770
|
|
7,238,636
|
|
5,994,383
|
|
3,377,092
|
Loans (gross)
|
5,647,507
|
|
5,672,236
|
|
5,574,037
|
|
5,616,724
|
|
2,118,155
|
Loans (net)
|
5,579,754
|
|
5,604,196
|
|
5,506,220
|
|
5,548,707
|
|
2,093,549
|
Securities, available-for-
|
1,436,869
|
|
1,432,371
|
|
1,436,431
|
|
1,414,870
|
|
1,275,520
|
Intangible assets
|
53,002
|
|
57,300
|
|
61,598
|
|
65,895
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
32,842
|
|
32,783
|
|
32,783
|
|
32,783
|
|
-
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
1,382,427
|
|
1,379,940
|
|
1,392,123
|
|
1,397,030
|
|
822,767
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
5,159,444
|
|
5,135,299
|
|
5,208,702
|
|
5,242,541
|
|
2,167,346
|
Deposits, total
|
6,541,871
|
|
6,515,239
|
|
6,600,825
|
|
6,639,571
|
|
2,990,113
|
Brokered deposits
|
246,902
|
|
244,802
|
|
345,328
|
|
403,668
|
|
370,847
|
Uninsured deposits
|
1,943,227
|
|
1,926,724
|
|
1,999,403
|
|
1,931,786
|
|
700,846
|
Short-term borrowings
|
300,000
|
|
365,000
|
|
320,163
|
|
285,161
|
|
360,000
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
113,289
|
|
111,885
|
|
110,482
|
|
109,064
|
|
-
|
Unused borrowing
|
4,082,879
|
|
4,092,378
|
|
2,353,963
|
|
2,162,112
|
|
704,233
|
Total equity
|
758,000
|
|
730,157
|
|
738,059
|
|
693,126
|
|
319,308
|
Total common equity
|
747,587
|
|
719,744
|
|
727,646
|
|
682,713
|
|
319,308
|
Accumulated other
|
(88,024)
|
|
(95,720)
|
|
(75,758)
|
|
(100,430)
|
|
(100,954)
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Income statement
|
Interest income
|
$ 110,786
|
|
$ 112,793
|
|
$ 118,526
|
|
$ 96,097
|
|
$ 38,745
|
Interest expense
|
37,799
|
|
42,083
|
|
45,347
|
|
36,332
|
|
16,614
|
Non-interest income
|
10,023
|
|
11,791
|
|
10,616
|
|
9,505
|
|
4,254
|
Total revenue (non-
|
83,010
|
|
82,501
|
|
83,795
|
|
69,270
|
|
26,385
|
Non-interest expense
|
49,664
|
|
61,410
|
|
50,826
|
|
64,432
|
|
21,165
|
Pretax, pre-provision
|
33,346
|
|
21,091
|
|
32,969
|
|
4,838
|
|
5,220
|
Provision for (recapture
|
501
|
|
833
|
|
147
|
|
23,910
|
|
(670)
|
Income (loss) before
|
32,845
|
|
20,258
|
|
32,822
|
|
(19,072)
|
|
5,890
|
Income tax expense
|
5,644
|
|
465
|
|
5,200
|
|
(2,153)
|
|
678
|
Net income (loss)
|
27,201
|
|
19,793
|
|
27,622
|
|
(16,919)
|
|
5,212
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
225
|
|
225
|
|
225
|
|
225
|
|
-
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 26,976
|
|
$ 19,568
|
|
$ 27,397
|
|
$ (17,144)
|
|
$ 5,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
|
1.00 %
|
|
1.40 %
|
|
(1.06) %
|
|
0.58 %
|
Return on average equity
|
14.57
|
|
10.49
|
|
15.20
|
|
(12.44)
|
|
6.67
|
Net interest margin (non-
|
4.18
|
|
3.91
|
|
4.07
|
|
4.06
|
|
2.68
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.83
|
|
74.44
|
|
60.66
|
|
93.02
|
|
80.22
|
Loan-to-deposit ratio
|
86.33
|
|
87.06
|
|
84.44
|
|
84.59
|
|
70.84
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
11.72
|
|
11.53
|
|
11.40
|
|
10.91
|
|
16.56
|
Total risk-based capital
|
14.73
|
|
14.57
|
|
14.45
|
|
13.91
|
|
17.54
|
Leverage ratio2
|
10.09
|
|
9.80
|
|
9.66
|
|
9.04
|
|
11.36
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
1.20
|
|
1.20
|
|
1.22
|
|
1.21
|
|
1.16
|
Allowance for credit
|
104.63
|
|
177.34
|
|
189.05
|
|
207.10
|
|
91.99
|
Non-performing loans as
|
1.15
|
|
0.68
|
|
0.64
|
|
0.58
|
|
1.26
|
Non-performing assets as
|
0.86
|
|
0.53
|
|
0.49
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.72
|
Net charge-offs to
|
8.5 bps
|
|
5.2 bps
|
|
2.0 bps
|
|
5.4 bps
|
|
0.5 bps
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 26,976
|
|
$ 19,568
|
|
$ 27,397
|
|
$ (17,144)
|
|
$ 5,212
|
Add back significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger-related
|
|
-
|
|
7,069
|
|
2,449
|
|
18,806
|
|
537
|
Day 2 non-PCD
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
23,305
|
|
-
|
Total significant items
|
|
-
|
|
7,069
|
|
2,449
|
|
42,111
|
|
537
|
Operating net income
|
|
$ 26,976
|
|
$ 26,637
|
|
$ 29,846
|
|
$ 24,967
|
|
$ 5,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
15,026,376
|
|
15,038,442
|
|
15,040,145
|
|
12,262,979
|
|
7,527,489
|
Adjusted diluted
|
|
$ 1.80
|
|
$ 1.77
|
|
$ 1.98
|
|
$ 2.04
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
$ 49,664
|
|
$ 61,410
|
|
$ 50,826
|
|
$ 64,432
|
|
$ 21,165
|
Remove significant items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger-related
|
|
-
|
|
8,948
|
|
3,101
|
|
23,805
|
|
680
|
Total significant items
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 8,948
|
|
$ 3,101
|
|
$ 23,805
|
|
$ 680
|
Adjusted non-interest
|
|
$ 49,664
|
|
$ 52,462
|
|
$ 47,725
|
|
$ 40,627
|
|
$ 20,485
Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.
|
Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Interest income
|
|
$ 110,786
|
|
$ 112,793
|
|
$ 118,526
|
|
$ 96,097
|
|
$ 38,745
|
Interest expense
|
|
37,799
|
|
42,083
|
|
45,347
|
|
36,332
|
|
16,614
|
Non-interest income
|
|
10,023
|
|
11,791
|
|
10,616
|
|
9,505
|
|
4,254
|
Total revenue (non-
|
|
$ 83,010
|
|
$ 82,501
|
|
$ 83,795
|
|
$ 69,270
|
|
$ 26,385
Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
|
$ 32,845
|
|
$ 20,258
|
|
$ 32,822
|
|
$ (19,072)
|
|
$ 5,890
|
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
|
|
501
|
|
833
|
|
147
|
|
23,910
|
|
(670)
|
Pretax, pre-
|
|
$ 33,346
|
|
$ 21,091
|
|
$ 32,969
|
|
$ 4,838
|
|
$ 5,220
Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
|
Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 747,587
|
|
$ 719,744
|
|
$ 727,646
|
|
$ 682,713
|
|
$ 319,308
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
53,002
|
|
57,300
|
|
61,598
|
|
65,895
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
|
32,842
|
|
32,783
|
|
32,783
|
|
32,783
|
|
-
|
Tangible common equity
|
|
$ 661,743
|
|
$ 629,661
|
|
$ 633,265
|
|
$ 584,035
|
|
$ 319,308
|
Shares outstanding at end
|
|
14,982,807
|
|
14,969,104
|
|
14,963,003
|
|
14,932,169
|
|
7,440,025
|
Tangible book value per
|
|
$ 44.17
|
|
$ 42.06
|
|
$ 42.32
|
|
$ 39.11
|
|
$ 42.92
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.
|
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
|
|
Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )
|
|
|
|
|
As of or for the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 72,987
|
|
$ 70,710
|
|
$ 73,179
|
|
$ 59,765
|
|
$ 22,131
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustments
|
|
881
|
|
858
|
|
847
|
|
688
|
|
362
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 73,868
|
|
$ 71,568
|
|
$ 74,026
|
|
$ 60,453
|
|
$ 22,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest-earning
|
|
$ 7,171,931
|
|
$ 7,273,770
|
|
$ 7,238,636
|
|
$ 5,994,383
|
|
$ 3,377,092
|
Net interest margin
|
|
4.18 %
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
2.68 %
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
|
(2) Ratios as of March 31, 2025, are estimated.
|
(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.
|
(4) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
[email protected]
