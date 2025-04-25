NAMI's Dr. Ken Duckworth To Receive 2025 Humanitarian Award From The Society Of Biological Psychiatry

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is proud to announce that Dr. Ken Duckworth, NAMI's chief medical officer, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Humanitarian Award by the Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP). The award will be presented during SOBP's annual meeting in Toronto, Ontario, today, recognizing Dr. Duckworth's decades-long commitment to advancing mental health through science, advocacy, and compassionate care.

As Chief Medical Officer at NAMI, Dr. Duckworth has served as a trusted voice in mental health, bridging the gap between clinical research and community-based support. He is also the author of You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health , which features real stories from individuals and families navigating mental health challenges-combined with expert insights to provide guidance and hope.

"Ken's leadership has profoundly shaped how NAMI shows up for people living with mental health conditions," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "Under his visionary guidance, we've strengthened our clinical authority, deepened our ties to the scientific and medical communities, and launched bold initiatives that put equity, accessibility, and lived experience at the center. His ability to bridge science and humanity makes him an extraordinary force in our field-and this award is a powerful recognition of his lasting impact."

This recognition underscores NAMI's national leadership in mental health and elevates the organization's role as a connector between research and real-world impact-at a time when mental health is more critical than ever.

"I'm honored and humbled to receive this recognition from the Society of Biological Psychiatry," said Dr. Duckworth. "I consider this a NAMI award, and it is simply my good fortune to serve at NAMI. This award affirms the power of combining science, lived experience, and community which are core NAMI values. I share this honor with all of my NAMI colleagues, the people we serve, and all those working to build a more equitable and compassionate mental health system."

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Founded in 1979, NAMI works to raise awareness and provide support, education, and advocacy to ensure that all individuals live in communities that embrace mental wellness. For more information, visit

About the Society of Biological Psychiatry

Founded in 1945, the Society of Biological Psychiatry is an interdisciplinary community committed to advancing scientific research and clinical practice in the field of biological psychiatry. The organization's Humanitarian Award honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to human well-being in the area of mental health. For more information, visit

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

