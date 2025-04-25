Witnessing The Future Of Smart Living: Midea Group Hosts International Media At Global HQ

FOSHAN, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midea Group welcomed a delegation of international tech media journalists to its global headquarters today for an exclusive tour of the Midea smart home innovations. The visit offered these journalists a first-hand look at the latest smart home integrations and cutting-edge air conditioning technology from Midea.

The tour included product displays, a tour of production facilities, and an open discussion with the visiting journalists. Midea has put sustainability at the forefront of its smart home innovations, and these energy saving features were on full display.

Beginning in Midea 08 Space showroom, the group was welcomed by a waving robotic arm from KUKA, a global leader in intelligent automation solutions from Germany that was acquired by Midea in 2016. Also in 08 Space showroom, the group was introduced to the group's brand matrix, including Midea, Little Swan, Toshiba, WAHIN, COLMO, Eureka and more along with their full line of smart home appliances with advanced automated functions including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and more. This quickly showcased the global scale of Midea's innovation, production, and market presence.

Dr. Roosevelt Xing, Head of Overseas Product R&D at Midea, highlighted the company's latest innovations from its Residential Air Conditioner Division-a key global product line driving industry leadership. Among the featured products was the EVOX G3 All-Climate Heat Pump, which leverages advanced energy-saving technology to deliver superior and reliable heating and cooling even in extreme conditions. Also showcased was the PortaSplit, a cutting-edge cooling solution designed for the European market, reflecting Midea's commitment to engineering products that meet real-world user needs. "These products don't just provide comfort-they do so efficiently and sustainably, thanks to the advanced technologies we've developed at Midea," said Dr. Xing.

Throughout the visit, Midea executives provided context on how these innovations reflect the company's broader strategy for a more sustainable future that's healthier, more convenient, and connected. Even the lunch break at the Midea cafeteria featured advanced automation and intelligent features for serving food.

These innovations are largely due to Midea's significant R&D investments around the world. Backed by over $14 billion in global R&D spending in the past 10 years, Midea has built one of the strongest innovation engines in the industry. At its core is the Midea Corporate Research Center, located at its headquarters and established in 2014 as Midea's top research center focusing on strategic, cutting-edge technology to drive industry leadership.

This innovation has led Midea to develop smart home devices that cover the entirety of the home setting. This is on display at Midea Smart Home Innovation Center that replicates the interior of a home fully connected with over 600 smart home devices. Connected through the centralized smart hub, all of the home's lights, curtains, sensors, and appliances can be centrally controlled while feeding data back into the system for customized automation. This system also integrates an advanced LLM, that allows for logical reasoning, even providing the ability to answer verbal questions and how to operate the system.

Dr. Shang Zhe, General Manager of Smart Home Business further discussed with the group about how these smart home devices and their connectivity have allowed for significant energy savings and reductions in waste. "We design our systems so that technology adapts to people's lives – not the other way around. The goal is to make smart living intuitive and genuinely helpful, whether through voice-activated scenes or seamless device integration," he explained.

The tour was part of Shenzhen Global Connect Innovation Week, a technology showcase event organized by iMpact, a communications and business consulting firm helping global companies localize their operations in key markets.

A shared excitement about Midea's roadmap for the future wrapped up the tour. From intelligent air purification and all-climate heat pumps to holistic smart home ecosystems, Midea demonstrated how it is transforming modern living through innovation. As the company continues to fuse advanced technology with everyday applications, it reaffirms its vision of smart, sustainable living for households worldwide, a future where home life is more convenient, connected, and eco-friendly.

About Midea

The Midea Group, with the vision of "bringing great innovations to life", has upheld the philosophy of creating a better life through technology since its establishment. Based on 57 years' of development, Midea has evolved into an international tech-leading company which specializes in six major businesses including Smart Home Business, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, Robotics &Automation, Smart Healthcare and Smart Logistics. Over the past 10 years, over RMB 100 billion (USD 14 billion) has been invested in R&D, with 38 R&D centers and 44 major production bases in the world. At present, Midea's products and services have served more than 500 million customers in over 200 countries and regions. It further forms a brand matrix covering Midea, Little Swan, Toshiba, WAHIN, COLMO, Clivet, Eureka, KUKA, GMCC, Welling, LINVOL, and Wandong.

Contact:

Lori Luo

[email protected]

SOURCE Midea Group

