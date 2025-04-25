United Bancorporation Of Alabama, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
ATMORE, Ala., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB ) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. announces its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. United reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4.7 million or earnings per share of $1.42 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income of $6.3 million or earnings per share of $1.75 for the same period last year.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
-
Net interest margin of 4.54%
NMTC fee income of $1.0 million
Provision of $1.5 million
About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at . Member FDIC.
