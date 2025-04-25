Inspiremd To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Interested parties may access the live earnings call via telephone by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for domestic callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting InspireMD's website or by registering below. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on InspireMD's website.
About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group LLC
