Gogo To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 9Th, 2025
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Media Relations Contact:
|William Davis
|Stacey Giglio
|+1 917-519-6994
|+1 321-525-4607
|...
|...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“budget,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 14, 2025.
Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
