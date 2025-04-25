Sofema Online Surpasses 150,000 Enrolments, Celebrates Team Excellence In Digital Aviation Training

Template with a photo of Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services and three members of the company management

Sofema Online Surpasses 150,000 Enrolments, Honours Key Team Members for Driving Success in Global Digital Aviation Training

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) , the Virtual Training Platform of Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) , has surpassed 150,000 course enrolments - a major milestone underscoring its expanding global reach and the continued demand for accessible, high-quality aviation training.In recognition of this achievement, SAS CEO Steve Bentley FRAeS presented awards to three senior managers for their outstanding contributions to the platform's development and success:Petya Zhelyazkova, Director of Marketing and IT Services, was honored for leading the stability and scalability of the technical infrastructure.Tanelia Koleva, General Manager of the Customer Solutions Team, was acknowledged for championing a customer-centric support model that enhances learner engagement.Katya Marinova, Quality Manager and Training Support Team Manager, was recognized for her dual role in quality assurance and training support, reinforcing learner success.With a catalog of more than 450 online training courses, packages, and diploma programs, Sofema Online supports global aviation professionals with flexible, self-paced learning aligned to EASA, FAA, GCAA, and ICAO regulatory frameworks. The platform's success is driven by a robust technical foundation, expert instructors, and a strong commitment to quality.Sofema Online operates under the umbrella of Sofema Aviation Services, an established provider with over 17 years of experience delivering regulatory and competence-based aviation training. Together, they support organizations and professionals across maintenance, airworthiness, operations, and management sectors worldwide.

