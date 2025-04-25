Black Saber Group Making Big Strides

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Black Saber Group showcased at Iridium Partner Conference 2025, established new partnerships, and have sold hundreds of E-Clips and E-Docks

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today Black Saber Group , a company focused on secure voice, data, and user controlled key management, shares the progress that has been made since the start of 2025.Black Saber Group showcased and spoke at IPC 2025. Members of BSG showcased the E-Clip and the E-Dock throughout the conference, and discussed in their talk,“The E-Clip and E-Dock: Securing the way mission partners communicate with user managed AES-256 encryption” how the E-Clip and E-Dock can benefit governments by allowing mission partners to talk and track securely with one another. BSG also delved into the importance of customers having control over their key management through the BSG key management system (KMS).Black Saber Group was able to establish meaningful relationships and partnerships with Iridium Partners over the importance of secure voice, secure tracking, and control over key management in the satellite communications industry. BSG looks forward to future conferences and creating more connections.Another recent Black Saber Group success was the sale of several hundred E-Clips and E-Docks to BSG customers. BSG is set to deliver the devices, KMS, and complete training with the customers in the upcoming months.The E-Clip and E-Dock are exportable, AES-256 encrypted voice communication and tracking devices for the Iridium Extremesatellite phone, that utilizes the BSG key management system that allows users control over their keys. The E-Clip is for outdoor use and the E-Dock is for indoor use (vehicles, buildings, vessels, etc.).The customers will now have point-to-point secure voice and tracking with control over their own keys.Black Saber Group looks forward to providing current and new partners with control over their secure voice and tracking.Black Saber Group focuses on each customer's unique needs, and offers customizations, when possible. This device is available domestically and internationally. For further inquiries reach out to ... .About Black Saber Group: Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Black Saber Group focuses on providing strategic solutions, new technology, and innovative practices to solve current and future secure communication and location information challenges for a diverse range of clients, including governments, corporate entities, and private individuals. Additionally, we are an authorized service provider and value-added manufacturer for Iridium satellite communications, covering both voice and data. Black Saber Group prioritizes the needs of its partners, ensuring customized and effective solutions for all secure communication and data requirements.Media RelationsBlack Saber Group...Visit us on social media:LinkedIn

