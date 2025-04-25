President Museveni Welcomes Newly Elected African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf To Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the newly elected Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, at State House Entebbe. During a meeting, President Museveni extended his heartfelt congratulations and reaffirmed Uganda's continued support to the African Union's vision and mission.

H.E Youssouf, a seasoned diplomat from Djibouti, was elected Chairperson of the African Union Commission in February 2025. He succeeded H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, who served two terms at the helm of the Commission. President Museveni lauded H.E Youssouf's appointment, calling it a win for regional unity and Pan-Africanism. The two leaders also discussed key issues affecting the continent, including peace and security, and the importance of strengthening African-led initiatives for self-reliance.

President Museveni emphasized the need to tackle the root causes of conflict in Somalia, particularly identity-based politics and tribalism, which have undermined the establishment of a stable national army.

Drawing parallels with Uganda's history, he recounted how volunteer- based resistance movements laid the foundation for a strong national force despite limited resources. He also stressed the importance of collective welfare for soldiers as a key pillar of military strength.“If a soldier is earning a low salary but their children are educated for free, housing and medical care are provided, and their spouse has access to soft loans for small businesses, that's how you build a strong army on a small budget,” President Museveni said.

H.E Youssouf is currently participating in the Extraordinary Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which commenced on April 22 and is scheduled to end on April 25, 2025.



The summit, which is currently happening at Mestil Hotel, Kampala seeks to assess ongoing efforts in Somalia and chart a strategic path toward long-term peace and stability. H.E Youssouf praised Uganda's long-standing contribution to Somalia's stability over the past 17 years, noting that more solidarity from neighboring countries is needed now than ever before.“When people asked why we put this summit here in Uganda, I told them that President Museveni is our regional leader and a Pan-African. There is no other suitable place other than Uganda,” he said.

