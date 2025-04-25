United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Calls For Immediate Restoration Of Calm In Morobo And Yei Counties

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is deeply concerned by reports of clashes between the South Sudan People's Defense Forces and Sudan People's Liberation Army-in Opposition in Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria State, which have led to civilian displacement and casualties.

The Mission calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of calm, given already fragile political and security conditions in the country.

UNMISS appeals to all military actors to refrain from conflict, prioritize the protection of civilians, resolve differences through dialogue, and ensure unimpeded access for peacekeepers to reinforce security.

For its part, the Mission is engaging intensively with authorities, security actors, faith-based and traditional leaders, civil society organisations, youth, and community members to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).