Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP ), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on April 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at and clicking on the SMP Q1'25 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-274-8461 (domestic) or 203-518-9814 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP1Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-7884 (domestic) or 402-220-6987 (international).

