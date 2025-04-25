Oak Harvest Financial Group's 2Nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Surpasses Inaugural Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The tournament took place on April 11, 2025, hosted at the prestigious BlackHorse Golf Club in Cyprus, Texas. The event kicked off midday, featuring 22 teams comprised of nearly 90 players. Dinner and an award ceremony followed the conclusion of play that evening.

Tournament sponsors included Tube Supply (Presenting), Advisor Excel (Silver) and a number of other organizations, all of whom helped make the event a resounding success.

"Oak Harvest has given us the support we need to continue serving some of the most vulnerable children in our community," stated Boys & Girls Country CEO Vince Duran. "We cannot thank them enough for their generous investment."

The 2025 Charity Golf Tournament is part of OHFG's Giving Back initiative, which serves the Company's core value emphasizing service and community support. "Since first establishing Oak Harvest, we committed to creating a tangible community impact benefiting the wonderful people of Houston," offers Troy Sharpe CFP®, CPWA®, CTS® and Jessica Cannella, Oak Harvest Financial Group Founders. "Working with groups like Boys & Girls Country enables us to continue our commitment to ongoing community service."

About Boys & Girls Country

Founded in 1971 in Hockley, Texas, it is a licensed residential home for children (ages 5-18) and young adults. They provide a stable Christian home focused on education, building healthy relationships and setting goals for the future.

