Facial Mania Med Spa Accelerates National Growth With New Clinics In Doral, Orlando, And Irving

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Demand keeps climbing for sophisticated skin care that delivers visible results without prolonged downtime," said CEO Marcello Cesarini. "Our new partners in South Florida, Central Florida, and the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex share our commitment to clinical excellence and five-star guest experience."

Expanded Service Menu



Injectable artistry with FDA-cleared Botox®, Xeomin®, Dysport®, and volumizing fillers such as Juvederm®, Restylane®, Sculptra®, and Radiesse® for wrinkle-softening and balanced facial contouring.

The signature Hydro Oxygen Facial-an oxygen-infused, serum-boosted protocol that leaves skin hydrated, clarified, and camera-ready. Complementary treatments including laser hair removal, non-invasive body sculpting, collagen-stimulating microneedling, and custom facials calibrated for Florida's humidity and Texas's arid swings.

All procedures are performed or supervised by board-certified medical directors, while aestheticians complete proprietary, multi-tier training that keeps technique consistent from Boca Raton to the Texas plains. The brand's data-driven approach standardizes treatment plans and tracks patient outcomes to maintain medical-grade safety in a spa environment.

Franchise Support and Market Momentum

Franchisees enter the booming aesthetics sector with turnkey guidance that spans site selection, build-out, clinical education, digital marketing, and regulatory compliance. Group purchasing power on top injectable brands reduces overhead, while a national advertising fund amplifies local visibility just as consumer interest peaks for wrinkle-relaxing neurotoxins and hyaluronic-acid fillers.

Florida remains one of the country's most competitive arenas for cosmetic procedures, buoyed by year-round tourism and residents' emphasis on sun-smart skin maintenance. Texas mirrors that momentum with a rapidly growing professional population seeking quick, confidence-boosting treatments between work and weekend plans. "Whether a guest books a lunch-break touch of Botox, sculpting fillers before wedding season, or a refreshing Hydro Oxygen Facial ahead of beach weather, our goal is to be their trusted aesthetic resource," Cesarini added.

Nationwide, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports a 14 percent year-over-year rise in minimally invasive procedures, a trend Facial Mania expects to strengthen as technologies advance and recovery times shrink.

Forward-Looking Growth

In January, Facial Mania signed its first New Jersey franchise agreement, signaling continued expansion through 2025 into high-growth urban and suburban markets. The company is actively vetting new franchisees who share its passion for responsible aesthetic medicine and hospitality-driven service. New locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix are currently under consideration, with anticipated openings beginning Q4 2025.

For appointments, treatment details, or franchise information, visit

Media Contact:

Marcello Cesarini

[email protected]

+1 (954) 487-0474

SOURCE Facial Mania Med Spa