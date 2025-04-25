Akron-Area Family Physician Jennifer Wurst, MD, Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice
"My passion is caring for patients in times of need and celebrating their wins together, whether it's recovering from an injury, reaching a weight loss goal or being able to stop a particular medication," said Dr. Wurst, who is an avid martial artist with a fourth-degree black sash in Shaolin kung fu. "My dual board certification in Integrative Medicine and relationships with complimentary providers in the community such as dietitians, acupuncturists and massage therapists, provide me a diverse medical toolbox to help patients achieve the optimal health they seek."
As an MDVIP affiliate, Dr. Wurst's practice offers distinctive services and benefits, including:
A smaller patient panel allowing for same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes
24/7 physician availability (after hours and weekends)
Comprehensive yearly health assessment with advanced diagnostic tests and screenings that give a more complete view of a patient's health status
Personalized wellness coaching targeting the patient's specific health goals
Seamless care coordination when traveling through the nationwide MDVIP network
Research shows that patients receiving care in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care settings. Data from eleven peer-reviewed published studies support this, demonstrating:
79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year
72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients
40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing
MDVIP maintains unrivaled patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceeding 90%.
