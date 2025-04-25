Made In Mexico: Lagoon Furniture At High Point Market Spring 2025

Lagoon will showcase its latest collections at High Point Market – Spring 2025 (April 26–30), continuing its tradition of success at this premier industry event. Visitors to Booth M-1043 can explore Lagoon's expanding lineup of stylish, durable products, blending global design, ergonomic comfort, and innovative materials. Qualified buyers will enjoy special payment terms and exclusive gifts.

This year, Lagoon's booth will showcase a refreshed brand identity and a fully styled display, offering visitors a chance to experience Lagoon furniture across a variety of lifestyle settings. From commercial environments to residential patios, the booth is designed to help buyers visualize how Lagoon's products can seamlessly integrate into their spaces. Their sales team will be available on-site to provide product guidance, offer tailored recommendations, and assist with order placements to ensure a smooth and personalized experience.

Featured Products

Naples Dining and Armchairs

Lagoon's Naples Dining Chair expresses the distillation of Lagoon's many successful years of furnishing design and construction into one truly exceptional product. Especially well-suited to commercial applications, the Naples Dining Chair is built slightly larger than Lagoon's other seating options to offer even greater comfort and stability. Crafted from single-piece molded plastic, the UV-resistant and easy-draining Naples Chair offers unparalleled durability and value. The Naples Chair is available in 5 especially tasteful and versatile colors, and in models both with and without arms.

Venice Dining Table

Lagoon Furniture's classic Venice Dining Table is a sleek and exquisitely balanced piece designed to immediately up-level any setting. Conceived and constructed as one of Lagoon's sturdier furnishings, the Venice delivers elegant value season after season in any climate. Especially well-suited for commercial applications whether indoors or out, this timeless item will remain as dependable as it is elegant for years to come. Available in 4 tasteful, subtle colors, and pairs beautifully with a wide range of Lagoon's dining chairs.

A trip to Lagoon Furniture's new and improved booth can include bonuses for qualified visitors. These fortunate folks will receive a free Lagoon tote bag and tape measure. Additionally, any purchases paid in full at the High Point Market Spring 2025 event will receive a 3% discount.

Press Contact:

Lagoon Furniture America Corp

Wei Peng

Tel: 619-380-3621

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture