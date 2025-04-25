Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Vauramo)


2025-04-25 08:31:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25.4.2025 AT 15:20 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pekka Vauramo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 105281/11/10

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 32.12 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 32.12 EUR

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 102 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at .


