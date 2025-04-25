Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Results Of The Annual General Meeting

Copenhagen, 25th April 2025

The annual general meeting of Swiss Properties Invest A/S was held today in accordance with the agenda in the notice of 9th April 2025 convening the annual general meeting, cf. company announcement No 03-2025 of 9th April 2025.

At the annual general meeting the following resolutions were unanimously agreed upon:



The approval of the annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts, with audit report and annual report.

The appropriation of profits according to the approved annual accounts.

The discharge to the board of directors for 2024.

The approval of the remuneration to the board of directors for the financial year 2025.

The re-election of Thorbjørn Graarud, Christian Seidelin, Kirsten Sillehoved to the board of directors. The re-election of BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktienselskab as the auditor of the company.





ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 7 December 2021.

The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.



