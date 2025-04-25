Preferred Bank Reports First Quarter Results
Financial Tables to Follow
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|101,491
|$
|111,596
|$
|109,980
|Investment securities
|12,810
|14,013
|16,257
|Fed funds sold
|228
|249
|283
|Total interest income
|114,529
|125,858
|126,520
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|16,590
|18,245
|22,290
|Savings
|69
|85
|75
|Time certificates
|33,887
|37,030
|34,330
|Subordinated debt
|1,325
|1,325
|1,325
|Total interest expense
|51,871
|56,685
|58,020
|Net interest income
|62,658
|69,173
|68,500
|Provision for credit losses
|700
|2,000
|4,400
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|61,958
|67,173
|64,100
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|716
|761
|845
|Letters of credit fee income
|2,244
|1,977
|1,503
|BOLI income
|103
|102
|105
|Net gain on sale of loans
|275
|112
|103
|Other income
|660
|685
|509
|Total noninterest income
|3,998
|3,637
|3,065
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|14,839
|13,279
|13,900
|Net occupancy expense
|2,294
|10,110
|1,711
|Business development and promotion expense
|462
|340
|266
|Professional services
|1,651
|1,606
|1,457
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|386
|396
|473
|OREO valuation allowance and related expense
|1,531
|155
|135
|Other
|2,206
|2,360
|2,086
|Total noninterest expense
|23,369
|28,246
|20,028
|Income before provision for income taxes
|42,587
|42,564
|47,137
|Income tax expense
|12,563
|12,343
|13,671
|Net income
|$
|30,024
|$
|30,221
|$
|33,466
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.29
|$
|2.48
|Diluted
|$
|2.23
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.44
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|13,226,582
|13,190,696
|13,508,878
|Diluted
|13,453,176
|13,442,294
|13,736,986
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.70
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|905,183
|$
|765,515
|Fed funds sold
|20,000
|20,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|925,183
|785,515
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|19,745
|20,021
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|390,096
|348,706
|Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|-
|2,214
|Loans
|5,634,413
|5,640,615
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(72,274
|)
|(71,477
|)
|Less amortized deferred loan fees, net
|(9,652
|)
|(9,234
|)
|Loans, net
|5,552,487
|5,559,904
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|13,650
|14,991
|Bank furniture and fixtures, net
|8,276
|8,462
|Bank-owned life insurance
|10,502
|10,433
|Accrued interest receivable
|31,775
|33,561
|Investment in affordable housing partnerships
|63,612
|58,346
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|15,000
|15,000
|Deferred tax assets
|46,280
|47,402
|Income tax receivable
|-
|2,195
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|20,281
|13,182
|Other assets
|3,205
|3,497
|Total assets
|$
|7,100,092
|$
|6,923,429
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|730,270
|$
|704,859
|Interest bearing deposits:
|2,099,987
|2,026,965
|Savings
|32,631
|30,150
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|1,531,715
|1,477,931
|Other time certificates
|1,678,132
|1,676,943
|Total deposits
|6,072,735
|5,916,848
|Subordinated debt issuance, net
|148,529
|148,469
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
|20,956
|21,623
|Operating lease liabilities
|24,021
|16,990
|Accrued interest payable
|14,634
|16,517
|Other liabilities
|40,613
|39,830
|Total liabilities
|6,321,488
|6,160,277
|Shareholders' equity
|778,604
|763,152
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,100,092
|$
|6,923,429
|Book value per common share
|$
|59.30
|$
|57.86
|Number of common shares outstanding
|13,130,296
|13,188,776
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
|Interest income
|$
|114,529
|$
|125,858
|$
|129,424
|$
|127,294
|$
|126,520
|Interest expense
|51,871
|56,685
|60,576
|61,187
|58,020
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|62,658
|69,173
|68,848
|66,107
|68,500
|Provision for credit losses
|700
|2,000
|3,200
|2,500
|4,400
|Noninterest income
|3,998
|3,637
|3,459
|3,404
|3,065
|Noninterest expense
|23,369
|28,246
|22,089
|19,697
|20,028
|Income tax expense
|12,563
|12,343
|13,635
|13,722
|13,671
|Net income
|$
|30,024
|$
|30,221
|$
|33,383
|$
|33,592
|$
|33,466
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.29
|$
|2.50
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.48
|Diluted
|$
|2.23
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.48
|$
|2.44
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|1.76
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.97
|%
|2.00
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|15.96
|%
|16.03
|%
|18.37
|%
|19.31
|%
|19.36
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|3.75
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.10
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.19
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.37
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.20
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|35.06
|%
|38.79
|%
|30.55
|%
|28.34
|%
|27.99
|%
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|-0.01
|%
|0.47
|%
|-0.00
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.26
|%
|Ratios as of period end:
|Tangible common equity ratio
|10.96
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.92
|%
|10.55
|%
|10.35
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|11.52
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.28
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.80
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.86
|%
|11.80
|%
|11.66
|%
|11.52
|%
|11.50
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.86
|%
|11.80
|%
|11.66
|%
|11.52
|%
|11.50
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.15
|%
|15.11
|%
|15.06
|%
|14.93
|%
|15.08
|%
|Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period
|1.28
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.49
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|0.91
|x
|1.89
|x
|3.92
|x
|1.79
|x
|4.33
|x
|Average balances:
|Total securities
|$
|402,754
|$
|350,732
|$
|356,590
|$
|353,357
|$
|348,961
|Total loans
|5,555,010
|5,542,558
|5,458,613
|5,320,360
|5,263,562
|Total earning assets
|6,780,438
|6,788,487
|6,684,766
|6,728,498
|6,585,853
|Total assets
|6,905,249
|6,920,325
|6,817,979
|6,863,829
|6,718,018
|Total time certificate of deposits
|3,164,766
|3,144,523
|2,874,985
|2,884,259
|2,852,860
|Total interest bearing deposits
|5,244,243
|5,220,655
|5,124,245
|5,203,034
|5,004,834
|Total deposits
|5,886,163
|5,905,127
|5,828,227
|5,901,976
|5,761,488
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,392,735
|5,369,092
|5,272,617
|5,351,347
|5,153,089
|Total equity
|779,339
|760,345
|747,222
|715,190
|704,996
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
| 2024
| 2024
|Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|925,183
|$
|785,515
|$
|804,994
|$
|917,677
|$
|936,600
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|19,745
|20,021
|20,311
|20,605
|20,904
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|390,096
|348,706
|337,363
|331,909
|333,411
|Loans:
|Real estate – Mortgage:
|Real estate-Residential
|$
|779,462
|$
|790,069
|$
|753,453
|$
|732,251
|$
|724,101
|Real estate-Commercial
|2,897,956
|2,840,771
|2,882,506
|2,833,430
|2,777,608
|Total Real Estate – Mortgage
|3,677,418
|3,630,840
|3,635,959
|3,565,681
|3,501,709
|Real estate – Construction:
|R/E Construction - Residential
|306,283
|296,580
|274,214
|238,062
|236,596
|R/E Construction - Commercial
|269,065
|287,185
|290,308
|247,582
|213,727
|Total real estate construction loans
|575,348
|583,765
|564,522
|485,644
|450,323
|Commercial and industrial
|1,374,379
|1,418,930
|1,365,550
|1,371,694
|1,369,529
|SBA
|7,104
|6,833
|5,424
|5,463
|3,914
|Consumer and others
|164
|247
|124
|118
|379
|Gross loans
|5,634,413
|5,640,615
|5,571,579
|5,428,600
|5,325,854
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(72,274
|)
|(71,477
|)
|(76,051
|)
|(72,848
|)
|(79,311
|)
|Net deferred loan fees
|(9,652
|)
|(9,234
|)
|(10,414
|)
|(10,502
|)
|(10,460
|)
|Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
|$
|5,552,487
|$
|5,559,904
|$
|5,485,114
|$
|5,345,250
|$
|5,236,083
|Loans held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|2,214
|$
|225
|$
|955
|$
|605
|Net loans
|$
|5,552,487
|$
|5,562,118
|$
|5,485,339
|$
|5,346,205
|$
|5,236,688
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
|13,650
|$
|14,991
|$
|15,082
|$
|16,716
|$
|16,716
|Investment in affordable housing partnerships
|63,612
|58,346
|58,009
|60,432
|62,854
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Other assets
|120,319
|118,732
|136,246
|138,036
|134,040
|Total assets
|$
|7,100,092
|$
|6,923,429
|$
|6,872,344
|$
|6,846,580
|$
|6,756,213
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|730,270
|$
|704,859
|$
|682,859
|$
|675,767
|$
|709,767
|Interest bearing demand
|2,099,987
|2,026,965
|1,994,288
|2,326,214
|2,159,948
|Savings
|32,631
|30,150
|29,793
|28,251
|29,261
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|1,531,715
|1,477,931
|1,478,500
|1,406,149
|1,349,927
|Other time certificates
|1,678,132
|1,676,943
|1,682,324
|1,442,381
|1,552,805
|Total deposits
|$
|6,072,735
|$
|5,916,848
|$
|5,867,764
|$
|5,878,762
|$
|5,801,708
|Subordinated debt issuance, net
|148,529
|148,469
|148,410
|148,351
|148,292
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
|20,956
|21,623
|23,617
|27,946
|29,647
|Other liabilities
|79,268
|73,337
|82,436
|68,394
|77,008
|Total liabilities
|$
|6,321,488
|$
|6,160,277
|$
|6,122,227
|$
|6,123,453
|$
|6,056,655
|Equity:
|Net common stock, no par value
|$
|96,079
|$
|105,501
|$
|109,928
|$
|113,509
|$
|115,915
|Retained earnings
|705,360
|685,108
|664,808
|640,675
|616,417
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(22,835
|)
|(27,457
|)
|(24,619
|)
|(31,057
|)
|(32,774
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|778,604
|$
|763,152
|$
|750,117
|$
|723,127
|$
|699,558
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,100,092
|$
|6,923,429
|$
|6,872,344
|$
|6,846,580
|$
|6,756,213
|PREFERRED BANK
|Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
|(Unaudited)
| Three months ended
March 31,
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1,2)
|$
|5,556,521
|$
|101,491
|7.41
|%
|$
|5,543,215
|$
|111,596
|8.01
|%
|$
|5,265,940
|$
|109,980
|8.40
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|402,754
|4,093
|4.12
|%
|350,732
|3,566
|4.04
|%
|348,961
|3,430
|3.95
|%
|Federal funds sold
|20,222
|228
|4.57
|%
|20,172
|249
|4.91
|%
|20,390
|283
|5.58
|%
|Other earning assets
|800,941
|8,816
|4.46
|%
|874,368
|10,546
|4.80
|%
|950,562
|12,928
|5.47
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|6,780,438
|114,628
|6.86
|%
|6,788,487
|125,957
|7.38
|%
|6,585,853
|126,621
|7.73
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(9,189
|)
|(9,808
|)
|(10,694
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(71,550
|)
|(75,474
|)
|(78,349
|)
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|11,513
|10,626
|11,244
|Bank furniture and fixtures
|8,439
|8,866
|10,084
|Right of use assets
|15,201
|28,570
|22,003
|Other assets
|170,397
|169,058
|177,877
|Total assets
|$
|6,905,249
|$
|6,920,325
|$
|6,718,018
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing demand and savings
|$
|2,079,477
|$
|16,659
|3.25
|%
|$
|2,076,132
|$
|18,330
|3.51
|%
|$
|2,151,974
|$
|22,365
|4.18
|%
|TCD $250K or more
|1,482,324
|15,640
|4.28
|%
|1,481,219
|17,514
|4.70
|%
|1,341,298
|16,501
|4.95
|%
|Other time certificates
|1,682,442
|18,247
|4.40
|%
|1,663,304
|19,516
|4.67
|%
|1,511,562
|17,829
|4.74
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|5,244,243
|50,546
|3.91
|%
|5,220,655
|55,360
|4.22
|%
|5,004,834
|56,695
|4.56
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|3
|0
|3.31
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt, net
|148,492
|1,325
|3.62
|%
|148,434
|1,325
|3.55
|%
|148,255
|1,325
|3.59
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,392,735
|51,871
|3.90
|%
|5,369,092
|56,685
|4.20
|%
|5,153,089
|58,020
|4.53
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|641,920
|684,472
|756,654
|Lease liability
|18,963
|25,486
|19,500
|Other liabilities
|72,292
|80,930
|83,779
|Total liabilities
|6,125,910
|6,159,980
|6,013,022
|Shareholders' equity
|779,339
|760,345
|704,996
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,905,249
|$
|6,920,325
|$
|6,718,018
|Net interest income
|$
|62,757
|$
|69,272
|$
|68,601
|Net interest spread
|2.96
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.20
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.19
|%
|Cost of Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|641,920
|$
|684,472
|$
|756,654
|Interest bearing deposits
|5,244,243
|50,546
|3.91
|%
|5,220,655
|55,360
|4.22
|%
|5,004,834
|56,695
|4.56
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|5,886,163
|$
|50,546
|3.48
|%
|$
|5,905,127
|$
|55,360
|3.73
|%
|$
|5,761,488
|$
|56,695
|3.96
|%
|(1)
|Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
|(2)
|Net loan fee income of $865,000, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
|(3)
|Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
|Preferred Bank
|Loan and Credit Quality Information
|Allowance For Credit Losses History
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Dollars in 000's)
|Allowance For Credit Losses
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|71,477
|$
|78,355
|Charge-Offs
|Commercial & Industrial
|-
|19,028
|Total Charge-Offs
|-
|19,028
|Recoveries
|Commercial & Industrial
|97
|50
|Total Recoveries
|97
|50
|Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs
|(97
|)
|18,978
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|700
|12,100
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|72,274
|$
|71,477
|Average Loans Held for Investment
|$
|5,555,010
|$
|5,396,844
|Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
|$
|5,634,413
|$
|5,640,615
|Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans
|-0.01%
|0.35%
|Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period
|1.28%
|1.27%
