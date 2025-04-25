Manuel Alejandro Rojas Aparicio Launches Official Website To Share 15+ Years Of Cross-Border Business Expertise

Manuel Alejandro Rojas Aparicio unveils official website, sharing 15+ years of cross-border business, real estate, and entrepreneurial expertise.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Entrepreneur and investor Manuel Alejandro Rojas Aparicio has launched a new website, , aimed at sharing insights from over 15 years of experience in international business, real estate investment, and private equity.The platform will serve as a resource for professionals interested in practical strategies across sectors including real estate, process automation, capital raising, and AI integration in business. The website features articles, case studies, and tools grounded in real-world applications and cross-border business practices.“After years of operating in different markets, I wanted to create a space where lessons learned and tested systems could be made accessible,” said Rojas Aparicio .“This platform is meant to offer structured knowledge to those navigating complex business environments.”Rojas Aparicio is the founder of Safe Haven Holding, a U.S.-based real estate investment firm with a focus on multifamily housing and system-driven strategies. His background includes work in commodities, construction, hospitality, and digital marketing, providing him with broad experience in both operational and strategic roles.The website's launch reflects a broader effort to document evolving investment methodologies and business systems that address challenges in scalability, sustainability, and global growth.More information available at:

