4.5-Magnitude Quake Hits W. Turkiye - AFAD


2025-04-25 08:18:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 25 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.5 degrees on the Richter scale hit Kutahya Province in western Turkiye on Friday, followed by aftershocks measuring 3.9 degrees, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The quake took place at 7:23 am local time at a depth of 8.81 km, the AFAD said in a press release.
There were no reports of casualties or damage due to the earthquake, Governor of Kutahya Musa Ishin said in a press statement. (end)
