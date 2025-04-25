Alaska Airlines Newest Livery, Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer, Celebrates The Spirit Of Adventure And Dreaming Big

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In collaboration with the Disneyland Resort, Alaska Airlines unveiled the vibrant new livery at Portland International Airport before it soared into its first sky-high adventure to Santa Ana, California. Inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the design captures Princess Tiana's adventurous spirit. It also celebrates the latest chapter in the princess and entrepreneur's story of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the exhilarating water-based attraction and music filled journey at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.

The Boeing 737-800 features a stunning exterior showcasing Princess Tiana, paying homage to her inspiring story and immersive Tiana's Bayou Adventure experience at Disneyland. The intricate design took artists more than 2,000 hours to paint, with joyful touches showing Louis the Alligator splashing among the water lilies on the bayou, a brilliant trail of friendly fireflies flowing from the plane's nose to tail, and Mama Odie and Prince Naveen pictured on the winglets. For fun onboard, kids may enjoy Tiana's Bayou Adventure snack pack for purchase beginning this summer, while supplies last.

"Every journey should be as magical as the destination, and Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer brings that wonder to the skies in a way that perfectly complements our commitment to creating remarkable journeys," said Eric Edge, vice president of brand and marketing at Alaska Airlines. "This aircraft captures Princess Tiana's love for exploration and adventure, inspiring our guests to embrace new possibilities and create memories along the way."

This design marks Alaska Airlines' ninth Disneyland Resort-themed aircraft-and its first to feature a Disney Princess. Guests will be able to fly aboard Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer (tail number N596AS), throughout Alaska's route network for the next several years, making every journey an enchanting experience and where every adventure will take flight.

"For more than 25 years, Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort have collaborated to bring magic and happiness to the skies," said Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort. "As Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this latest addition honors our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way."

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer arrives just in time for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which begins May 16, 2025, and runs through summer 2026, honoring seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making. The celebration includes limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, and more. Disneyland Resort is a premier destination for Alaska Airlines passengers visiting Southern California.

The newest livery joins a lineup of Alaska's beloved Disneyland Resort -themed liveries, including "Mickey's Toontown Express," which pictures playful images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with their friends, Goofy, Pluto and Donald & Daisy Duck at Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland Park; the space-black "Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort" livery that celebrates Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland Park; and "Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort," which portrays larger-than-life versions of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

For our media kit, including downloadable images and b-roll, click here .

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the one world Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With one world and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair and hawaiianairlines . Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines