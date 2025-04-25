Calumet, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings On May 9, 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), announced today that it plans to report results for the First Quarter 2025 on May 9, 2025. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for May 9th at 9:00 AM ET.
Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides; parties interested in listening to the webcast may follow the link which will be made available at . For those participants wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link: . A participant dial-in is also available toll-free at 1-844-695-5524 (US) or 1-412-317-0700 (International). When joining the call, please ask to be joined into the Calumet, Inc. call. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.
About Calumet, Inc.
Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.
