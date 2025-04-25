Atlanta, Georgia's, Elegant Smiles Is Now Offering Complimentary 3D Intraoral Scans For New Patients
"The addition of complimentary 3D intraoral scans for new patients allows us to provide even more precise and efficient care, helping them achieve their healthiest and most confident smiles," says Dr. Craig Mckie
More about Elegant Smiles:
Dr. Craig Mckie graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. He is committed to being a lifelong learner and educator. Dr. Mckie enjoys providing compassionate dental care and education, so patients can make informed decisions about their oral health. Dr. To completed an extensive training program with Dr. John Kois at the Kois Institute, one of the most prestigious dental institutes in the world. Dr. To has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education in the fields of restorative, implantology, and cosmetic dentistry, including minimal to no-preparation porcelain veneers. The clinic is located at 2882 N. Druid Hills Rd, Suite A in Atlanta, GA. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about the services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit or call (404) 634-4224.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Elegant Smiles,
678-288-4928
SOURCE Elegant Smiles
