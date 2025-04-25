Rehabilitation Robots Market To Hit USD 1.33 Billion By 2032, Growing At 18.76% CAGR – SNS Insider Report
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 275.21 million
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 1335.52 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 18.76% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment analysis
By Type
The exoskeletons segment accounted for the largest market share in the rehabilitation robots segment in 2023. These wearable machines assist in gait training, improvement in motor function, and support for the lower limbs, especially for individuals recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury, or mobility decline due to old age. Exoskeletons mimic walking patterns by replicating natural movements using sensors to restore walking ability to patients. The newer models incorporate light materials and intelligent controls to make them more patient-centric. ReWalk, Ekso Bionics, and CYBERDYNE's leading roles in development mean that adoption is now spreading to hospital-based rehabilitation centers and even to outpatient settings. Clinical validation is on the increase, hardware costs are declining, and reimbursement is being made available, further boosting the segment's growth.
By End-Use
Hospitals and clinics were leading the rehabilitation robots market in 2023, representing 45% of global demand. These centers are the central locations for intense rehabilitation therapies and have qualified professionals who can operate robotic systems. Hospitals increasingly incorporate robotic rehab as a routine care protocol for stroke, orthopedic, and spinal patients to deliver a stable and measurable form of therapy. The focus on patient throughput as well as outcome quality has also spurred adoption. Multispecialty hospitals are also opening their rehabilitation centers with high-end robotic suites to remain competitive. Government investments in public hospital infrastructure in North America and Europe also make robotic therapies available to more people.
Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmentation
By Type
- Therapy robots Exoskeletons
By Extremity
- Upper body Lower body
By End Use
- Hospitals & clinics Senior care facilities Homecare settings
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America dominated the rehabilitation robots market with 44% of total revenue share, primarily fueled by existing healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates for robotics technologies, and huge investments in rehabilitation R&D. The United States alone contributed to a very high proportion. High healthcare spending, aging populations, as well as public campaigns such as Medicare reimbursement models for rehabilitation services, help in favoring the region. The Veterans Health Administration, as well as other private insurers, increasingly incorporate robotic rehabilitation solutions for enhancing patient outcomes in stroke cases as well as cases related to spinal cord injuries.
Asia Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are putting serious investment in healthcare automation and elderly care infrastructure. Japan, for one, has implemented robotic exoskeletons in elder care homes and hospitals through Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare efforts. Medical robotics innovation is driven by China's Made in China 2025 plan as well, fueling growth in the regional market.
Recent Developments
- In February 2024, Ekso Bionics launched its EksoNR 2.0, a next-gen neurorehabilitation exoskeleton with enhanced adaptability for lower limb rehabilitation. In April 2023, Harmonic Bionics launched its FDA-registered Harmony SHR robotic rehabilitation system. In September 2023, Bionik Laboratories received a USPTO patent for its innovative upper-extremity rehabilitation device and technique.
