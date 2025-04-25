Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Times: Four-Leaf Clover Unfolds A Tender Coming-Of-Age Story In Postwar America
Jerilyn McIntyre presents Four-Leaf Clover, a heartfelt and deeply moving novel set against
the backdrop of the American Midwest. This powerful story captures the joy, sorrow, and
quiet strength of everyday people as they navigate the sweeping changes of history,
beginning with the euphoric close of WWII through the uncertain terrain of the Korean War,
the Cold War, and the Vietnam War.
With much of the action taking place in a small Nebraska town between 1944 and 1965,
Four-Leaf Clover follows the intertwined lives of seven-year-old Josie Henderson, her best
friend Eddie, and their families and close friends. In the shadow of global unrest and societal
shifts, their stories tell of love, friendship, and perseverance. McIntyre intricately weaves
moments of personal triumph, heartbreak, and resilience to offer a rich and poignant
exploration of the human experience during a transformative era in American life.
For McIntyre, there are lessons to be learned from the war and the years that followed.“I
am a child of World War II. I remember the way people came together in our responses to
the challenges we were facing. In a way, those may have been simpler times. Things are
different now.”
Four-Leaf Clover is a compelling read for fans of historical fiction, especially those drawn to
emotional, character-driven storytelling. It will resonate with readers who have an interest in
mid-20th-century American history, postwar experiences, and the complex layers of smalltown
life. With its evocative narrative and authentic voice, the novel brings to life an
unforgettable era shaped by change, hope, and the strength of ordinary people.
Four-Leaf Clover will be available starting Spring, 2025] through Bristlecone Peak Books, and
can be purchased on Amazon FOUR-LEAF CLOVER and through The
King's English Bookshop
About the Author
Jerilyn McIntyre, the first woman to serve as president of Central Washington University and
a former professor and senior academic administrator at the University of Utah, is a
respected educator, historian, and author. She earned a B.A. in history and an M.A. in
journalism from Stanford, along with a Ph.D. in communication and history from the
University of Washington. Following a distinguished academic career that also included
service as professor at the University of Iowa, McIntyre transitioned into non-academic
writing, drawing from her extensive background in history and communication to craft
essays, memoirs, and fiction. Her work is further shaped by her experience as a former
correspondent for McGraw-Hill Publishing Company and her lifelong engagement with
American history and storytelling.
