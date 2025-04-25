Smarter Surfaces Strengthens Its Global Footprint In Education Space With Repeat Orders From Cyprus-Based Lumio School.

Smarter Surfaces is delighted to announce a renewed partnership with Lumio Private School, a not-for-profit, licensed international school based in Cyprus.

PAPHOS, CYPRUS, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the initial success of their first installation in mid-2024, Lumio has placed a significant second order of Smarter Surfaces ' Magnetic Projector Screen Whiteboard Wallpaper , reaffirming the school's confidence in the performance of our flagship product and the overwhelmingly transformative impact that our product has on the learning experience of students.It was back in July 2024 when Lumio first reached out to Smarter Surfaces with a vision to transform its classrooms into dynamic, multifunctional spaces where learning could leap off the pages and go onto the walls. So they placed an initial order of 33 units of our Magnetic Projector Screen Whiteboard Wallpaper, investing over €27,000 in surfaces that weren't just whiteboards, but were powerhouses of collaboration, projection, and magnetic functionality all rolled into one. It allowed both teachers and students to write, project, and magnetically attach materials, thus eliminating the need for multiple surfaces while streamlining and transforming the conventional teaching process. And well, we are proud to announce that within less than a year, Lumio's investment has paid off in spades.It was again in March, 2025 when Lumio placed a second significantly larger order of 65 units of our Magnetic Projector Screen Whiteboard Wallpaper, totalling nearly €54,000, on which we provided a healthy discount of over €4,000, thanks to our ongoing partnership. With this we also provided two Pro Magnetic Whiteboard User Kits free of charge to offer easier maintenance with enhanced functionality for the teaching staff.This repeat order by Lumio Private School speaks for itself and demonstrates Lumio's satisfaction with our product and its impact in the teaching space. After all, education today isn't what it used to be, and classrooms are no longer just rows of desks and blackboards.Lumio understood this and decided it was time to think outside the box. So Lumio's leadership was determined to go the extra mile and was keen on turning every plain wall into a limitless space for interactive thinking, creative brainstorming, and hands-on learning. And with our Magnetic Projector Screen Whiteboard Wallpaper, they were successfully able to achieve exactly what they envisioned.Lumio's teachers and students can now write, stick, and project in the same space. They don't juggle between whiteboards, pinboards, and screens anymore because it's all about working smarter, not harder, and making education a fun-filled experience for students.Yuri Beyl, who coordinated the initial order from Lumio Private School mentioned –“we were looking for a solution that could match our vision for flexible learning spaces - something multifunctional, durable, and visually appealing. Smarter Surfaces delivered exactly that and both the teachers and students are delighted with their new learning experience".And well, the second order didn't just come about for our products functionality and client satisfaction, but it was also about reliability, support, and seamless execution that we offered to Lumio. The Smarter Surfaces team ensured smooth coordination, prompt delivery, and responsive communication at every stage, ensuring to assist Lumio end-to-end from the initial quote to installation and after-sales service.. About Lumio Private School :Lumio Private School is a not-for-profit international school based in Acheleia near Paphos, Cyprus. With its progressive, student-centred philosophy and commitment to nurturing 21st-century skills in students through a modern, collaborative approach to teaching, Lumio is committed to delivering inclusive, future-focused education. Founded by Bright Era Education, a UK non-profit, Lumio Private School has successfully embraced state-of-the-art infrastructure and pedagogy to foster critical thinking, creativity, and hands-on learning. Their decision to partner with Smarter Surfaces demonstrates their commitment to innovation and educational excellence.. About Smarter Surfaces :Smarter Surfaces stands tall as a renowned and leading global innovator in surface solutions, offering a wide range of products including whiteboard paints, magnetic wallpapers, projection surfaces, and combination solutions. Serving the education, corporate, and government sectors for more than a decade, Smarter Surfaces helps transform ordinary spaces into high-performance collaboration hubs.Our Magnetic Projector Screen Whiteboard Wallpaper is a 3-in-1 easy-to-install solution that is designed to maximize utility without compromising on the aesthetics. It provides a smooth, low-sheen projection surface, strong magnetic capability, and a high-performance whiteboard finish to otherwise plain walls or surfaces. This, therefore, makes it ideal for classrooms, meeting rooms, and an array of similar other environments.With a strong commitment to innovation and user-centric design, Smarter Surfaces continues to push the boundaries of what walls can do. Our solutions are easy to install, environmentally friendly, and trusted by leading organizations across the globe. So be it redesigning a workspace, upgrading a classroom, or enhancing a corporate setup, Smarter Surfaces offers the much-needed versatility to boost the performance and functionality of an otherwise plain surface.Innovation meets practicality in every product we create. So now don't settle for ordinary walls and explore our range of cutting-edge solutions. Explore our website for more information and an array of stunning products.Contact Details :Website:

