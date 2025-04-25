'Piracy' To Legitimacy: How Companies Like French Ride-Hailing Platform Heetch Can Make Their Mark

MENAFN - The Conversation) The 2024 arrest and subsequent release of activist Paul Watson , the founder of the NGO Sea Shepherd that fights to protect ocean biodiversity, highlighted a division between two opposing camps. There are those who want to stay true to the NGO's DNA by continuing to practice strong activism against poaching states, and those who believe there is too much at stake in remaining confrontational and advocate instead for more measured actions to institutionalize the NGO. This opposition reflects the dilemma faced by many“pirate organizations”, a concept introduced by scholars Rudolph Durand and Jean-Philippe Vergne .

What are pirate organizations?

Pirate organizations are defined by three key characteristics.



they develop innovative activities by exploiting legal loopholes

they defend a“public cause” to support neglected communities, who in turn support them by introducing innovations that address specific social needs, they disrupt monopolies and contribute to transforming economic and social systems

However, to do these things effectively, pirate organizations must become legitimate. An organization is considered legitimate when its various audiences (customers, media, the state, etc.) perceive its actions as desirable according to prevailing values, norms and laws. Legitimacy is built through a process known as legitimation. For pirate organizations, this is particularly challenging, as they are often viewed as both illegal and illegitimate by the state and established industry players. These actors apply pressure to hinder legitimation. So how do pirate organizations build their legitimacy? We examined this question through the emblematic case of Heetch.

A case study of a pirate organization

Heetch is a French urban transport start-up launched in 2013 when its founders observed that “young people in Paris and its suburbs struggle to travel at night due to a lack of suitable options” . They decided to create a ride-hailing platform connecting private drivers with passengers.

This business model, based on the principles of the “sharing economy” , encroached on the monopoly of taxis and the regulated sector of professional chauffeur-driven vehicles (VTCs). Despite challenges, Heetch gradually built its legitimacy through three distinct phases, responding to pressures in different ways.

Stage 1: 'clandestine pragmatism' (2013-2015)

When Heetch launched in 2013, a conflict was brewing in the urban transport sector. On one side, there were new applications for VTC services (such as Uber) and for private driver platforms (such as UberPop and Heetch); on the other, there were traditional taxis and their booking departments (such as G7). The latter, along with government authorities, began exerting pressure to shut down the apps, with Uber receiving most of the media attention.

During this phase, Heetch adopted a strategy of “clandestine pragmatism” . The start-up avoided direct confrontations and stayed“under the radar” of the media. This approach is similar to “bootlegging” – concealing an innovative activity during its early stages. Heetch built a pragmatic legitimacy among its immediate audience using informal techniques such as word-of-mouth. However, its legitimacy remained limited, because it operated outside media scrutiny and without state approval.

Stage 2: 'subversive activism' (2015-2017)

In June 2015, taxi drivers organized massive protests against the “unfair competition” posed by new ride-hailing apps. The Paris police issued a ban on UberPop-like applications , including Heetch 's.

While Uber shut down UberPop, Heetch exploited a legal loophole – its name was not explicitly mentioned in the ban – and continued operations. In response, the state cracked down on Heetch: around 100 drivers were placed in police custody and the founders were summoned to court, facing charges of “illegal facilitation of contact” with drivers,“complicity in unlawful taxi operations” and“misleading commercial practices” .

Heetch reacted by engaging in “subversive activism” . The founders spoke out in the media to defend their service, emphasizing its public utility, particularly for young suburban residents needing nighttime mobility . The start-up generated buzz by releasing a satirical video featuring altered images of political figures in their youth. Heetch leveraged its pragmatic legitimacy, already established within its community, to gain media legitimacy among a broader audience of people, including journalists and policymakers. The organization gained public recognition, but also faced increasing legal battles.

Stage 3: 'tempered radicalism' (2017-present)

In March 2017, a court ruled against Heetch, deeming its operations illegal . Heetch temporarily suspended its service but relaunched two weeks later with a new business model employing professional drivers. Two months later, Heetch attempted to reintroduce private drivers, but, after facing additional legal action, it abandoned this approach after six months to focus exclusively on legal transportation services.

During this phase, Heetch practised “tempered radicalism” . The company integrated into the system while continuing its “fight” in a more moderate manner, avoiding direct confrontation with the state and industry players. It adopted three key strategies:



compliance – respecting the law

compromise – balancing its transportation service with its public mission manipulation – lobbying to influence regulations

Through this approach, Heetch secured regulatory legitimacy while strengthening its existing pragmatic and media legitimacy. The company was recognized by the French government and included in the French Tech 120 and Next 40 programmes for the country's most promising start-ups. It also became the first ride-hailing platform to attain“mission-driven company” status .

Is 'piracy' a growth accelerator?

Ultimately, our study highlights the value of piracy as a strategy for kickstarting the growth of an organization that serves a public cause. By embracing this approach, a pirate organization can drive systemic change to address social or environmental challenges.

That said, piracy carries an inherent risk: at some point, it will likely face a legitimacy crisis triggered by resistance from monopolies or public authorities. The recent struggles of Paul Watson serve as testament. As he aptly puts it: “You can't change the world without making waves” .

This article was originally published in French