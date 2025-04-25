403
Kuwaiti High-Level Defense Delegation Visits Italy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah led a high-level military delegation on a visit to Italy from April 20 to 25.
The delegation, read a Ministry issued statement on Friday, also consisted of Kuwait Army Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief of armament and equipment authority, the Commander of the Air Force, and the Commander of Salem Al-Sabah Military Base.
The delegation met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, and conveyed the greetings of Kuwait Defense Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the Italian republic.
Sheikh Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah also met with his Italian counterpart Matteo Perego di Cremnago, and discussed boosting bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity, and advanced defense capabilities, as well as exchanged perspectives on issues of common interest.
Undersecretary Al-Sabah also conveyed the condolences of Kuwait for the demise of Pope Francis.
He commended the sturdiness of long-lasting relations between the two nations, pointing to the decades of strategic partnership.
The delegation went on a field visit to factory of aerospace, defense and security company, Leonardo, in city of Torino, where they examined the Eurofighter's manufacturing process and the high-tech involved.
They also toured a number of other factories, and specialized Italian companies, to take a look at latest tech and state of the art equipment in the field.
Attending meetings were Kuwaiti Ambassador to Italy, Nasser Al-Qahtani and military attache Khaled Al-Shallal. (end)
