Meta Intensifies Efforts To Combat Spam Content On Facebook

Washington: Meta announced new measures to counter spam content on its Facebook platform, targeting accounts that attempt to manipulate publishing algorithms for greater visibility.

In a statement, the company noted that actions have been initiated against accounts posting long posts with numerous hashtags or those containing titles unrelated to attached images.

Meta explained that accounts identified for publishing such content will see their posts restricted to current followers only and be deprived of any financial revenue generated from those posts.

The company highlighted that spam content hinders others' ability to express their opinions , regardless of the content's nature. Meta aims to combat behaviors exploiting content distribution for profit.



The statement further pointed out that accounts supported by hundreds of fake profiles to spread identical spam content may face limited reach, often aiming to increase followers and views while unfairly leveraging the system for financial gain.

These actions follow Facebook's recent launch of the Friends Only tab, which displays posts based on direct social connections without the intervention of platform algorithms in content recommendations.

Separately, Meta is currently testing a tool allowing users to report unhelpful or irrelevant comments and has introduced a new feature for page owners to automatically detect and hide comments from accounts attempting identity impersonation .

Collectively, these measures aim to improve interaction and content quality on Facebook, fostering a user-friendly environment for both users and content creators. Meta continues striving to boost Facebook's reach amid increasing competition from other platforms in recent years.