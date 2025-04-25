Benecon Welcomes Dan Lebish To The Board Of Directors

Appointment enhances strategic vision amid continued growth

LANCASTER, Pa., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benecon, a leading developer and manager of self-funded medical benefit programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Lebish to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Lebish brings over 38 years of proven leadership experience across the healthcare and insurance industries. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac U.S., where he oversaw all U.S. operations, held P&L accountability for group insurance products, and spearheaded the expansion of the company's broker sales channel. Prior to his time at Aflac, he spent 16 years at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, where he held multiple senior leadership roles.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dan to our Board," said Matt Kirk, President and CEO of Benecon. "His expertise in operations, strategic partnerships, M&A, and product development will bring valuable insight as we continue to scale. Dan's background in hospital administration and health plan delivery also aligns closely with our mission to deliver smarter, self-funded healthcare solutions."

This appointment comes as Benecon accelerates its growth trajectory, supported by strategic investments from TA Associates ("TA") (2020) and Neuberger Berman (2024). With the backing of these leading investment firms, the company remains focused on expanding its reach to deliver best-in-class, cost-effective employee benefit programs on a national level.

Benecon specializes in developing and administering self-funded medical benefit programs as an alternative to traditional health plans. Its model empowers insurance advisors and their employer clients to self-fund employee health benefits while leveraging group purchasing power to reduce costs.

"Several trends are fueling the growth of the self-funded market, including demand for better cost control and more customized plan design," said Jason Mironov, Managing Director at TA . "Small and mid-sized businesses are underserved in this space, which presents a significant opportunity for Benecon to lead."

"Dan brings a strong track record of scaling organizations and driving results, while staying grounded in the culture that has made them successful," added Michael Berk, Managing Director at TA. "With his visionary leadership and extensive industry experience, Dan will be a tremendous asset to Benecon's Board as we continue to build on our strong momentum and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

"Dan's success in developing Aflac's broker sales channel and deep understanding of group insurance products make him a natural fit for Benecon's advisor-centric approach," said Michael Smith, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman Private Markets. "His expertise will help propel Benecon's growth in a rapidly evolving benefits landscape."

About Benecon

Founded in 1991 by Samuel Lombardo, The Benecon Group specializes in innovative and effective self-funded employee benefit solutions for both the private and public sectors. Benecon's mission is to help employers effectively control benefit plan expenditures and design programs that meet the strategic needs of the employer and the personal needs of the employees. Benecon manages 14 Consortium and Cooperative programs, offering health benefit solutions for any industry, and has a full suite of services, providing expert support through its Actuarial, Compliance, Finance and the Producer Services Divisions. Benecon offers the clinical services and wellness consulting services of ConnectCare3, Benecon's sister company, providing an additional benefit to those who are members of Benecon's self-funded health benefits consortiums and cooperatives. Benecon is a leading General Agent for Producer Partners. For more information, please visit .

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: .

About Neuberger Berman Private Markets

Neuberger Berman Private Markets is a leading global private equity investor with over 35 years of experience and has managed over $120 billion of commitments since inception through September 30, 2023 across primary funds, co-investments, secondary investments, private credit and specialty strategies. Its dedicated team of over 300 private markets professionals has a global presence with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia as of September 30, 2023. Neuberger Berman Private Markets has committed over $28 billion over the past three years across primaries, co-investments and secondaries. For more information, please visit our website at .

SOURCE Benecon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED