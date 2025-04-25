Precision AQ Expands Industry-Leading Access Experience Team (AET) With Three Oncology Experts

-- Shraddha Kansagra, PharmD, BCOP, former Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at UT Southwestern, appointed Vice President, Clinical Oncology Solutions --

-- Angelica Norrell, PharmD, BCOP, CSP, former Senior Director of Product at Optum, joins as Senior Director, AET --

-- Courtney Patterson, PharmD, MBA, former System Director of Oncology Pharmacy Services at Advocate Health, joins as Vice President, Clinical Oncology Solutions --

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision AQ, a leader in life sciences commercialization and a driving force in expanding patient access to life-changing therapies, today announced the additions of Shraddha Kansagra, PharmD, BCOP, Angelica Norrell, PharmD, BCOP, CSP, and Courtney Patterson, PharmD, MBA to its Access Experience Team (AET). These experts join Precision AQ's AET, an industry-leading team of former access decision-makers and influencers, to provide critical insights to life science companies and support them in anticipating payer challenges and designing strategies to optimize patient access in oncology.

As access decisions in oncology increasingly incorporate both payer and provider perspectives, the additions of Drs. Kansagra, Norrell, and Patterson reflect Precision AQ's commitment to evolving with the landscape. Precision AQ's AET boasts numerous oncology experts, including five Board Certified Oncology Pharmacists (BCOPs), from prominent payer and provider-based institutions across the United States. These new additions further bolster the AET's expertise and capabilities, including driving medical and pharmacy benefit management for Value Based Care, drug coverage policy and formulary design; optimizing patient care through quality improvement initiatives; and overseeing pharmacy and healthcare operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Shraddha, Angie, and Courtney to Precision AQ, bolstering our AET with additional expertise in oncology, one of the most innovative areas in healthcare," said Chad Clark, President and Chief Operating Officer of Precision Medicine Group. "Together with our existing roster of top-tier access decision makers, as well as our external network of over 100 oncology advisors from leading U.S. cancer centers, Precision AQ is uniquely well-positioned to partner with our clients in translating payer practices and market access insights into actionable strategies, which can help them bring next-generation treatments to cancer patients in need."

New Additions to Precision AQ's AET: Board Certified Oncology Pharmacists and Oncology Experts from Prominent Payer- and Provider-Based Institutions

Shraddha Kansagra, PharmD, BCOP joins Precision AQ as Vice President, Clinical Oncology Solutions. Dr. Kansagra most recently served as a clinical pharmacy specialist at the University of Texas, Southwestern (UTSW), where she optimized patient care through quality improvement initiatives, streamlining medication management, and developing institutional guidelines, and was also involved in designing and implementing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment plans, educating advanced practice providers, and leading initiatives to improve oral oncolytic workflow and patient access. Prior to joining UTSW, Dr. Kansagra held positions at the Mayo Clinic and Yale New Haven Hospital. Dr. Kansagra earned her PharmD and B.S. in Pharmacy Studies from the University of Connecticut, where she also served as an adjunct faculty member, and completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Angelica (Angie) Norrell, PharmD, BCOP, CSP joins Precision AQ as a Senior Director, AET. Prior to joining Precision AQ, Dr. Norrell was Senior Director of Product – Oncology and Specialty at Optum, where she was responsible for leading the Oncology Utilization Management and Case Management product offerings, supporting over 30 million lives across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business. Previously, she spent over 15 years leading pharmacy operations at Piedmont Healthcare. Dr. Norrell earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Georgia and is a member of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) and Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA). Dr. Norrell is double board-certified in Oncology and Specialty Pharmacy.

Courtney Patterson, PharmD, MBA joins Precision AQ as Vice President, Clinical Oncology Solutions. Dr. Patterson joins Precision AQ from Advocate Health Care, where she most recently served as the System Director of Oncology Pharmacy Services, administering, directing and coordinating the operations and performance of pharmacy oncology services for all oncology clinics within Illinois. Prior to joining Advocate, Dr. Patterson was an oncology clinical pharmacist at the University of Chicago. Dr. Patterson earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida A&M University and her M.B.A. from Loyola University Chicago. She completed Pharmacy Practice Residencies at Emory University Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital and maintains an adjunct professorship at the College of DuPage.

The expansion of Precision AQ's AET further enhances Precision AQ's ability to provide strategic foresight into coverage and reimbursement trends, value-based agreements, and site-of-care dynamics in oncology. Each of these oncology experts will play a critical role in helping clients navigate an increasingly complex oncology access environment, ensuring they remain ahead of regulatory and payer-driven shifts.

About Precision AQ's AET

Precision AQ's Access Experience Team (AET), originally launched in 2009, was created to bridge the gap between payers and life sciences companies, offering deep insight into access decision-making. Comprising more than 25 former access decision-makers from prominent managed care organizations, specialty pharmacies, and health plans, the AET brings firsthand experience to payer strategies, reimbursement barriers, and evolving policies. As an integrated part of Precision AQ, the AET helps clients translate payer practices and market access insights into actionable strategies to improve patient access.

About Precision AQ

Precision AQ, part of Precision Medicine Group, is a trusted partner for life sciences companies, guiding them through the complexities of commercialization across a product's life cycle. With a team of life science experts, advisors, and creative professionals, Precision AQ is dedicated to ensuring patient access to transformative therapies. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including global pricing and market access strategy, healthcare advertising and marketing, health economics and outcomes research, medical communications and medical affairs, managed markets marketing, market access and data-driven technology solutions, investor relations and external communications, international brand strategy, medical education, learning and development, public relations, patient insights services, and omnichannel engagement strategy and product solutions. For more information, visit .

Contact:

[email protected]

