Proverum Welcomes Tyler Binney To The Board Of Directors

DUBLIN, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVerum Ltd., the developer of the ProVee® System for BPH, a minimally invasive solution for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), announced today the appointment of Tyler Binney to its Board of Directors.

Tyler has an outstanding track record in driving commercial growth. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems, Inc., which was acquired by Boston Scientific in November 2023 for an upfront payment of $850 million plus performance based earnouts. Prior to joining Relievant, Tyler served as President and General Manager of the Interventional Urology Business Unit of Teleflex and as Vice President of Sales for NeoTract prior to the Teleflex acquisition.

"I am thrilled to join the ProVerum Board at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Tyler Binney. "The ProVee® System, truly has the potential to transform the way BPH is managed and treated. I look forward to contributing to that success and supporting ProVerum's executive management as they as they prepare to embark on commercialization."

"I'm delighted to welcome Tyler to the Board," said Paul Bateman, CEO. "Tyler brings a wealth of experience in launching disruptive technologies and developing high-growth companies. His knowledge and understanding of the BPH market will be invaluable as we work to launch our novel technology in the US."

Dave Amerson, the Chairman of ProVerum's Board of Directors added, "Having worked with Tyler for many years, I have firsthand knowledge of his ability to help drive rapid growth. His appointment brings huge value to ProVerum."

About ProVerum

ProVerum Ltd. is an innovative Dublin based company focused on the development of novel minimally invasive technologies to treat BPH. Our first product offering, the ProVee® System for BPH is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use and not available for sale within the United States. For more information visit or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Contact

Matt Monarski

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ProVerum Limited

