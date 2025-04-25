Suit Up For Battle In KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME - Global Pre-Registration Starts April 25

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 18 million copies in circulation in Japan and a worldwide fanbase, Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most acclaimed series in recent years. The upcoming game brings its massive scale and intensity to life, letting players experience exhilarating attacks with intuitive controls as they battle towering Kaiju in fast-paced, cinematic combat that stays true to the heart-pounding action of the original story.

Offering a fresh spin on turn-based combat, KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME lets players crush colossal Kaiju with a game-changing blow in this Kaiju-Slaying Battle RPG. The game pairs accessible gameplay with high-impact visuals, cinematic Ultimate Moves, and high-fidelity models of titanic Kaiju that bring the world of Kaiju No. 8 vividly to life. In addition to exploring Kafka Hibino's story, the game features an all-new original storyline, expanding the lore and deepening the universe for fans.

Kickoff Trailer and Special Broadcast Now Streaming

The Kaiju No. 8 Anime x Game Special Broadcast premiered today with the first full trailer and gameplay details. The broadcast spotlighted iconic characters from the elite Defense Force: Kafka Hibino, Mina Ashiro, Reno Ichikawa, Kikoru Shinomiya and Soshiro Hoshina, teaming up to protect Japan from calamitous Kaiju.



Official Broadcast: Official Trailer:



Pre-Register Now for Exclusive In-Game Rewards

KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME is now open for pre-registration on the App Store, Google Play and Steam. Upon reaching each pre-registration milestone, players will be presented with exclusive in-game rewards such as a Playable Character★4 [Aiming for Greater Heights] Mina Ashiro, after the official launch. Don't miss your chance to stand against the Kaiju - join the fight today.

Game Overview



Title: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Platforms: iOS App Store / Google Play / Steam®



iOS App Store :



Google Play :

Steam® :

Price: Free-to-play (in-game purchases available)

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc. / TOHO CO., LTD. / Production I.G

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publisher: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G

Copyright:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Website:

X (formerly Twitter): YouTube: @kj8-TheGame-EN



About Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, currently serialized on Shonen Jump+ (published by Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 tells the story of the Japan Defense Force, an elite unit tasked with protecting civilians by eliminating the monstrous Kaiju that threaten daily life.。The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation in Japan, with over 700 million total views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime, which aired from April to June 2024, achieved tremendous popularity-ranking No. 1 on daily streaming charts across major platforms in Japan. A compilation of Anime Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 was released in theaters alongside the special feature Hoshina's Day Off on March 28, 2025. The highly anticipated Season 2 is officially slated to air in July 2025.

Official Anime Website:

Official Anime X:

About Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

