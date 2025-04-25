Crossmed Healthcare Staffing Appoints Amber Barna As Chief Clinical Officer

Barna is renowned for her people-focused leadership and her ability to implement data-driven clinical, quality, and sales processes that enhance patient care and drive organizational profitability. Her dedication to excellence in healthcare staffing was recognized when she was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list in 2020.

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossMed Healthcare Staffing proudly announces Amber Barna, MSN, RN, as its new Chief Clinical Officer. With over two decades of nursing and healthcare leadership experience, Barna brings a wealth of clinical expertise and strategic insight to the organization.

Barna is renowned for her people-focused leadership and her ability to implement data-driven clinical, quality, and sales processes that enhance patient care and drive organizational profitability. Her dedication to excellence in healthcare staffing was recognized when she was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list in 2020.

Prior to joining CrossMed, Barna held executive clinical leadership roles where she oversaw large teams of nurse managers and was instrumental in improving clinician performance across thousands of assignments. Under her direction, organizations saw a significant boost in assignment completion rates through enhanced prescreening and interview processes. She also led the integration of onboarding and credentialing systems, streamlining workflows and elevating the quality of contingent labor placements.

Barna's commitment to advancing healthcare staffing extends beyond her organizational roles. She has served as co-chair of the Clinical Executive Committee, on the board of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO), and as a member of the Joint Commission Advisory Committee for Healthcare Staffing Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amber to the CrossMed team," said Chris Johnson, President of CrossMed Healthcare Staffing. "Her extensive experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our clinical operations and deliver exceptional staffing solutions to our clients."

About CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing is a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, dedicated to connecting skilled clinicians with healthcare facilities nationwide. With a focus on quality, integrity, and innovation, CrossMed strives to deliver exceptional service to both clients and healthcare professionals.

SOURCE CrossMed Healthcare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED