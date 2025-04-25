Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trinet Announces First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-25 08:01:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

1% Growth in Total Revenues to $1.3 Billion for the First Quarter 2025
Repurchased 1.2 Million Shares in the First Quarter 2025

DUBLIN, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET ), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

"We had a strong start to 2025 delivering financial performance consistent with our full-year guidance," said Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO. "The strength of our business model was evident as we helped customers navigate a challenging economic environment."

Simonds continued, "We have a clear plan in place, caring for our customers, repricing our benefits offering, and investing in multiple initiatives to drive growth and a more efficient delivery model. We remain confident in our large market opportunity and our ability to grow share over the medium term."

First quarter highlights include:

  • Total revenues increased 1% to $1.3 billion compared to the same period last year.
  • Professional service revenues decreased 2% to $209 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Net income was $85 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $91 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $99 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $111 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $162 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.6%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $180 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.2%, in the same period last year.
  • Average WSEs decreased 2% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 341,000.
  • Returned $102 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

In addition to announcing our first quarter 2025 results, we are reiterating our full-year 2025 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.

Full Year 2025

(dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

Low


High

Total Revenues

$4,950

$5,140

Professional Service Revenues

$700

$730

Insurance Cost Ratio

92 %

90 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

7 %

9 %

Diluted net income per share of common stock

$1.90

$3.40

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$3.25

$4.75

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at today, April 25, 2025. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
 TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) today to discuss its first quarter results for 2025 and provide full-year financial guidance for 2025. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the webcast and conference call. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at . Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: . Callers can pre-register by going to: . For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 7301000.

About TriNet
 TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the full-year 2025 and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's market opportunity and TriNet's ability to capture market share over the medium term. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, ability to manage our expenses diligently; the impact of, and our ability to continue to execute, our business strategy; our ability to continue meeting customer satisfaction; and the extent to which we are able to capture our share of the available market. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by WSEs; our ability to mitigate the unique business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our inability to realize or sustain the expected benefits from our business realignment initiatives; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control and the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems and centers we rely upon; the impact of discontinuing our discretionary credits on our business and client loyalty and retention; changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy client and regulatory expectations; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational effectiveness and resiliency; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks, breaches, disclosures and other data-related incidents; our ability to comply with evolving data privacy, AI and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to keep pace with changes in technology or provide timely enhancements to our solutions and support; risks associated with our international operations; our ability to operate a business subject to numerous complex laws; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and other traditional employee benefits at the federal, state, and local levels; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees and for our benefits plans to satisfy all requirements under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; the impact of new and changing laws regarding remote work; our ability to comply with the licensing requirements that govern our solutions; the failure of third-party service providers performing their functions; the failure to comply with anti-corruption laws and regulations, economic and trade sanctions, and similar laws; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations and stock price due to factors outside of our control; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our indebtedness and meet our debt obligations; the need for additional capital or to restructure our existing debt; the continuation of our stock repurchase program; the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock by Atairos and other large stockholders; and the anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents and under Delaware law. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at / and on the SEC website at . Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data)

2025


2024


%
Change

Income Statement Data:







Total revenues

$ 1,292


$ 1,282

1

%

Income before tax

115


124

(7)

Net income

85


91

(7)

Diluted net income per share of common stock

1.71


1.78

(4)

Non-GAAP measures (1):







Adjusted EBITDA

162


180

(10)

Adjusted Net income

99


111

(11)

Free Cash Flow

79


73

8

Operating Metrics:







Insurance Cost Ratio

88 %


86 %

2

Average WSEs

340,744


348,164

(2)

%

Total WSEs

339,625


351,919

(3)

(1)

Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

(in millions)

March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


%
Change


Balance Sheet Data:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 349


$ 360

(3)

%

Working capital

211


199

6

Total assets

3,775


4,119

(8)

Debt

983


983

-

Total stockholders' equity

63


69

(9)

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2025


2024


%
Change

Cash Flow Data:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 95


$ 91

4

%

Net cash used in investing activities

(8)


(47)

(83)

Net cash used in financing activities

(494)


(243)

103

TRINET GROUP, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions except per share data)

2025

2024

Professional service revenues

$ 209

$ 214

Insurance service revenues

1,065

1,050

Interest income

18

18

Total revenues

1,292

1,282

Insurance costs

942

907

Cost of providing services

71

79

Sales and marketing

67

72

General and administrative

46

48

Systems development and programming

20

18

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

17

18

Interest expense, bank fees and other

14

16

Total costs and operating expenses

1,177

1,158

Income before tax

115

124

Income taxes

30

33

Net income

$ 85

$ 91

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

2

(3)

Comprehensive income

$ 87

$ 88

Net income per share:



Basic

$ 1.72

$ 1.80

Diluted

$ 1.71

$ 1.78

Weighted average shares:



Basic

49

51

Diluted

49

51

TRINET GROUP, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)




March 31,


December 31,

(in millions, except share and per share data)

2025


2024

Assets





Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 349


$ 360

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,024


1,413

Accounts receivable, net

21


32

Payroll funds receivable

478


349

Prepaid expenses, net

60


64

Other payroll assets

881


916

Other current assets

44


46

Total current assets


2,857


3,180

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

134


145

Property and equipment, net

9


10

Operating lease right-of-use asset

22


24

Goodwill

461


461

Software and other intangible assets, net

146


156

Other assets

146


143

Total assets


$ 3,775


$ 4,119

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 82


$ 89

Revolving credit agreement borrowings

74


75

Client deposits and other client liabilities

49


76

Accrued wages

544


580

Accrued health insurance costs, net

189


189

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

45


44

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,645


1,906

Operating lease liabilities

12


13

Insurance premiums and other payables

6


9

Total current liabilities


2,646


2,981

Long-term debt, noncurrent

909


908

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

111


110

Deferred taxes

10


11

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

24


26

Other non-current liabilities

12


14

Total liabilities


3,712


4,050

Total stockholders' equity


63


69

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity


$ 3,775


$ 4,119

TRINET GROUP, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2025

2024

Operating activities



Net income

$ 85

$ 91

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

17

18

Amortization of deferred costs

12

11

Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment

2

2

Deferred income taxes

(1)

-

Stock based compensation

13

20

Losses on investments

1

-

Loss from disposition of assets

1

-

Other

1

1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

1

(1)

Prepaid expenses, net

7

(14)

Other assets

(6)

(21)

Other payroll assets

-

3

Accounts payable and other liabilities

(11)

24

Client deposits and other client liabilities

-

(4)

Accrued wages

(17)

(28)

Accrued health insurance costs, net

1

-

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

2

-

Payroll taxes liabilities and other payroll withholdings

(10)

(7)

Operating lease liabilities

(3)

(4)

Net cash provided by operating activities

95

91

Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities

(27)

(95)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities

34

66

Acquisitions of property and equipment and software

(16)

(18)

Proceeds from sale of business

1

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(8)

(47)

Financing activities



Change in WSE and TriNet Trust related assets and liabilities, net

(388)

(213)

Repurchase of common stock

(90)

(23)

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes

(4)

(7)

Dividends paid

(12)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(494)

(243)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted

(407)

(199)

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period

1,691

1,466

End of period

$ 1,284

$ 1,267



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid

$ 25

$ 26

Income taxes paid, net

$ -

$ 7

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid

$ 13

$ 13

Payable for purchase of property and equipment

$ 1

$ 3

Receivable from sale of business

$ 6

$ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

How We Use The Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

. Net income, excluding the effects of:

- income tax provision,

- interest expense, bank fees and other,

- depreciation,

- amortization of intangible assets,

- stock based compensation expense,

- amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and

- restructuring costs

. Provides period-to-period comparisons on a
consistent basis and an understanding as to
how our management evaluates the
effectiveness of our business strategies by
excluding certain non-recurring costs, which
include restructuring costs, as well as certain
non-cash charges such as depreciation and
amortization, and stock-based compensation
and certain impairment charges recognized
based on the estimated fair values. We
believe these charges are either not directly
resulting from our core operations or not
indicative of our ongoing operations

. Enhances comparisons to the prior period
and, accordingly, facilitates the development
of future projections and earnings growth
prospects

. Provides a measure, among others, used in
the determination of incentive compensation
for management

. We also sometimes refer to Adjusted
EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted
EBITDA to total revenues

Adjusted Net Income

. Net income, excluding the effects of:

- effective income tax rate (1),

- stock based compensation expense,

- amortization of intangible assets, net,

- non-cash interest expense,

- restructuring costs, and

- the income tax effect (at our effective tax
rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.)

. Provides information to our stockholders
and board of directors to understand how our
management evaluates our business, to
monitor and evaluate our operating results,
and analyze profitability of our ongoing
operations and trends on a consistent basis
by excluding certain non-cash charges

Free Cash Flow

. Net cash provided by operating activities
reduced by capital expenditures

. Provides information on the strength of our
liquidity and available cash

. Provides management with a measure to
assist in making planning decisions, evaluate
our performance and allocate resources

(1)

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.0% for the first quarters and full years of 2025 and 2024, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2025

2024

Net income

$ 85

$ 91

Provision for income taxes

30

33

Stock based compensation

13

20

Interest expense, bank fees and other

14

16

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

17

18

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

2

2

Restructuring costs

1

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 162

$ 180

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.6 %

14.2 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2025

2024

Net income

$ 85

$ 91

Effective income tax rate adjustment

1

1

Stock based compensation

13

20

Amortization of intangible assets

2

5

Non-cash interest expense

1

-

Restructuring costs

1

-

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(4)

(6)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 99

$ 111

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted

49

51

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 1.99

$ 2.16

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:

Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 95

$ 91

Acquisitions of property and equipment and projects in process

(16)

(18)

Free Cash Flow

$ 79

$ 73

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the full-year 2025 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:

FY 2024


Year 2025 Guidance

(in millions, except per share data)

Actual


Low

High

Net income

$173


(46) %

(3) %

Effective income tax rate adjustment

(5)


(83)

(105)

Stock based compensation

65


11

11

Amortization of intangible assets

19


(49)

(49)

Non-cash interest expense

3


(100)

(100)

Restructuring costs

49


(80)

(80)

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(35)


(32)

(32)

Adjusted Net Income

$269


(40) %

(12) %

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted

50




Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$5.32


$3.25

$4.75

