BioPorto A/S raises DKK 33.5 million in new capital round - Change of number of shares and votes

Completion of share capital increase

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the“Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), decided on April 15, 2025, to complete a private placement of 25,000,000 new shares to existing larger shareholders, new professional investors, board members and the management team (company announcement no. 11 of April 15, 2025).

Completion of the issue

BioPorto has now received the full subscription amount and the capital increase of a total nominal amount of DKK 25,000,000 has been registered and completed with the Danish Business Authority.

BioPorto's gross proceeds from the issue will amount to DKK 33,505,000. The new shares correspond to 5.8% of BioPorto's registered share capital prior to the share capital increase and are exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus.

Admission to trading and official listing

The new shares have the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares carry the right to receive dividend from the time the share capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will, as soon as possible be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company's permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619).

Share capital and votes

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, BioPorto's nominal share capital amounts to DKK 454,670,461, consisting of 454,670,461 shares of nominally DKK 1.00 equivalent to 454,670,461 votes. BioPorto's Articles of Association have been updated accordingly and are available on the Company's website.

