(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 25, 2025

Announcement no. 13 Managers' transactions In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S' directed issue as described in company announcement no. 12, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jens Due Olsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN code DK0063969092 (to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619) b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares in connection with private placement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.3402, Volume: 2,984,629 d) Aggregated information n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-25 at 06:12 a.m. UTC (08:12 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Juul 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN code DK0063969092 (to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619) a) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares in connection with private placement b) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.3402, Volume: 746,157 c) Aggregated information n/a

d) Date of the transaction 2025-04-25 at 06:12 a.m. UTC (08:12 a.m. CEST) e) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Mørch Eriksen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN code DK0063969092 (to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619) b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares in connection with private placement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.3402, Volume: 373,078 d) Aggregated information n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-25 at 06:12 a.m. UTC (08:12 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gry Husby Larsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN code DK0063969092 (to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619) b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares in connection with private placement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.3402, Volume: 186,539 d) Aggregated information n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-25 at 06:12 a.m. UTC (08:12 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Niels Høy Nielsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN code DK0063969092 (to be merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619) b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of new shares in connection with private placement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.3402, Volume: 186,539 d) Aggregated information n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-25 at 06:12 a.m. UTC (08:12 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

To receive BioPorto's Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on

For further information, please contact:

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, BioPorto, ... , C: +45 26368918

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .

Attachment

2025 04 25 - Announcement No. 13 - UK