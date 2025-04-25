LGI Homes Opens New Section At Popular Second Creek Farm Community In Commerce City, CO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMMERCE CITY, Colo., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the opening of a new section at Second Creek Farm, a premier community located in Commerce City, Colorado. This expanded section of 240 lots offers homebuyers an incredible opportunity to secure an upgraded, affordable new home in a vibrant and highly desirable location. With continued interest in the community, this new section offers even more opportunities for prospective buyers to make Second Creek Farm their home.

LGI Homes invested $1 million in the park and amenities to ensure that families will enjoy a well-rounded living experience. Additionally, the community is adjacent to 840 acres of open space and connects to 25 miles of walking trails, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Second Creek Farm is a place where families can truly thrive.

“We are extremely excited to have opened a new section at our Second Creek Farm community in Commerce City,” stated Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado.“We are within 10 minutes of Denver International Airport, only 18 miles to Coors Field and can be in the beautiful Rocky Mountains in an hour. We have everything you could want with your brand-new home.”

The new section at Second Creek Farm introduces a completely new lineup up of floor plans to the Denver market. Customers can choose from a variety of spacious two- to five-bedroom homes, designed with modern layouts and a selection of high-end finishes. Each home is equipped with LGI Homes' CompleteHome PlusTM package, which includes luxurious features such as stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, energy-efficient Rheia HVAC systems, and designer light fixtures-all at an exceptional value.

Move-in ready homes at Second Creek Farm are priced from $528,900. To learn more about this community or to schedule a tour of the community, contact the sales team at (888) 752-9204 ext. 790.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at