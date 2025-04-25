Enviri Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences



Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo (Las Vegas)

Monday, May 5, 2025

Fireside Chat: 2:00 pm (PDT) | 5:00 pm (EDT)

Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference (New York)

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

CJS Securities Inaugural May 1x1 Conference (Virtual)

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference Insight (Boston)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025



About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at .