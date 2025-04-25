Edesign Interactive Launches New Website For U.S. Dept. Of Energy-Funded IFE-STAR Initiative

eDesign Interactive launched a new website for IFE-STAR to simplify access to its research, foster collaboration among experts, and keep the public informed on fusion energy progress.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service digital agency eDesign Interactive launched a new website for IFE-STAR, a groundbreaking non-profit initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

IFE-STAR is a collaborative platform focused on advancing Inertial Fusion Energy (IFE) as a viable clean energy source through research, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

With this new website, featuring intuitive navigation and an integrated newsletter, IFE-STAR can drive the conversion on advancing IFE forward - providing a platform for scientists, policymakers, and innovators to collaborate, share insights, and accelerate the development of fusion energy solutions.

With fusion energy as the core of IFE-STAR's mission, eDesign Interactive built the website from scratch.

"IFE-STAR is both an American initiative and part of a global mission to harness the same force that powers our sun. The site's interactive globe demonstrates both the institutional depth of this US-based organization and the connections through which it supports a globally engaged community," said Vincent Mazza, managing partner at eDesign Interactive.

The agency incorporated visuals inspired by fusion reactions, such as scroll-based storytelling and interactive elements like real-time global research maps.

A logo inspired by these fusion reactions set the tone of powerful discovery, while a cohesive brand guideline ensured consistency across all platforms.

"A site like this needs multiple pathways for multiple audiences to come to it. We designed the homepage like a Swiss Army knife to give you what you need or what catches your interest while scrolling and discovering, whoever you are," Mazza added.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About IFE-STAR

The Inertial Fusion Energy Science & Technology Accelerated Research initiative, better known as IFE-STAR, is a collaborative global effort aimed at fast-tracking the development of inertial fusion energy (IFE) as a viable clean power source. Bringing together scientists, institutions, and private-sector partners, IFE-STAR acts as a catalyst for innovation in fusion research, bridging the gap between lab breakthroughs and scalable energy solutions.

