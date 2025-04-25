Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK PM, EC Chief Discuss Int'l Economy, Ukraine, Defense


2025-04-25 07:18:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 25 ((KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Street on Friday, the Prime Minister's office said.
They had a long and productive discussion focused on a range of issues including Ukraine, energy security, the global economy, and defence, the office said in a press release.
Both condemned the deadly Russian strike on Kyiv overnight and reiterated that they will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, it added.
Discussing the ongoing negotiations to strengthen the UK-EU partnership, they both agreed that good progress had been made, asking their teams to continue their important work in the coming weeks, with the aim of delivering as ambitious a package as possible at the first UK-EU summit next month. (end)
