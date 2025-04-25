Cibus To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025 After The Market Close And Host Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that the company will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Cibus' management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

Title: Cibus, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-833-316-1983 (U.S.), +1-785-838-9310 (International)

The conference ID“CIBUS” or 24287 will be required for entry

Event Link:

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 22, 2025 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 11158792.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high-throughput gene editing technology that is expected to enable it to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a current pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for weed management in Rice, Pod Shatter Reduction, and Sclerotinia (disease) resistance, which are its near-term focus.

